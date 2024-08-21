Sicily yacht sinking LIVE: Underwater vehicles used in bid to access cabins in search for Mike Lynch and others missing

Sicily yacht sinking LIVE: Underwater vehicles used in bid to access cabins in search for Mike Lynch and others missing

A "complex" search for six people missing after a luxury yacht sank in a tornado off the coast of Sicily entered a third day on Wednesday.

British tech magnate Mike Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, and four others are missing following the tragedy that happened in the early hours of Monday.

The Italian Coastguard has not ruled out the possibility that they may still be alive, with experts speculating air pockets could have formed as the yacht sank.

David Tabizel, who set up software firm Autonomy with Mr Lynch, has told Sky News: "I hope there's a miracle about to occur". He added that he hopes Mr Lynch has "found an air pocket.”

The yacht – named the Bayesian – was moored half-a-mile off the coast of Porticello when it sank rapidly in severe weather, around 5am local time on Monday.

Firefighter divers have reached parts of the sunken vessel, which is at a depth of around 49m, but have not yet managed to access the cabins of the boat, where it is thought the missing people are trapped.

See below for the latest updates.

Key points

Divers face 'complex' task as they attempt to access cabins after smashing into hull

Friend and associate of Mike Lynch hoping for 'miracle' as six remain missing

Mystery surrounds why Bayesian sank so quickly, but theories abound

British mother and baby were 'sleeping on deck of yacht' when storm hit

Search teams 'aided by remote controlled vehicles'

Bayesian was sunk by 'black swan' weather event, says expert

09:43 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Matthew Schanck, chair of the Maritime Search and Rescue Council, says the Bayesian was the victim of a "high impact" and rare weather event.

"Looking at the extreme weather, if it was a waterspout, which it appears to be, it's what I would class as, like, a black swan event," he told news agency Reuters.

"And even outside of the maritime industry, all industries struggle with the black swan events."

A ‘black swan’ event is an unexpected or hard-to-predict event that has severe consequences.

It is believed the Bayesian was hit by a waterspout - a phenomenon in which a whirling column of air, water and mist, forms over bodies of water. They share the same characteristics as tornadoes.

Mr Schanck says he is confident authorities will "get to the bottom" of what caused the shipwreck, thanks to the accounts of survivors, witnesses, and examination of the ship, which appears to have remained intact on the seabed.

Video shows search teams diving late into the night

09:36 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Italy’s fire brigade, Vigili del Fuoco, has shared video on X that shows its expert divers searching late into the night on Tuesday as they worked to access the Bayesian’s cabins.

The search “ended late yesterday evening and at first light the operations at sea resumed”, said the fire service in a post written in Italian. “The search for the six missing people...continues”.

❌ #Porticello #Palermo, si sono concluse nella tarda sera di ieri e alle prime luci del giorno sono riprese le operazioni in mare: proseguono le ricerche dei 6 dispersi da parte dei #sommozzatori speleo dei #vigilidelfuoco [#21agosto 9:30] pic.twitter.com/mJhEJQQF2d — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) August 21, 2024

Twin of missing bank boss has 'fingers crossed' for positive outcome

09:28 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Jeremy Bloomer - whose twin brother, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, is among the missing - has said he is still hoping for a positive outcome.

"It's a slow process and it will take time,” he told the BBC. “So there might be air pockets, but we don't know. It's still wait and see, so fingers crossed.”

The Italian Coastguard has not ruled out the possibility that those missing may still be alive, with experts speculating air pockets could have formed as the yacht sank. But as time passes, hopes of this outcome are fading.

Survivors 'recounted five minutes of darkness' as stricken yacht sank

09:15 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A doctor who treated the 15 survivors of Monday’s yacht sinking has described the “apocalyptic scenes” passengers and crew faced as the vessel went down.

Dr Fabio Genco, from the Palermo Emergency Medical Services, told BBC's Newsnight his primary concern had been to treat the one-year-old British baby who had been thrown overboard but was saved from drowning by her mother, Charlotte Golunski.

"The word that the mother and all the injured kept repeating was the 'darkness' during the shipwreck," Dr Genco told Newsnight.

"They spoke of about five minutes, from three to five minutes, from the moment the boat was lifted, raised by the waves of the sea until it sank."

Search teams 'aided by remote controlled vehicles'

09:05 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Search crews are reportedly using remote controlled vehicles, to help them reach rooms of the wrecked yacht where it is thought the six missing people are trapped.

Expert divers are working to reach the cabins of the Bayesian - which is on the sea bed at a depth of around 50m - but are each limited to about 12 minutes below the water before they must resurface.

They are being helped by remote controlled vehicles that are able to operate on the ocean’s floor for longer than the divers, according to the BBC.

Photos show divers preparing to head to wreck of yacht

08:52 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Specialist divers from Italy’s fire brigade, who have been leading the search effort, have been pictured at the port of Porticello this morning as they prepare to head out to the scene of the wreck.

As we reported earlier, they will be resuming their efforts to access the Bayesian’s cabins, where the six missing people are thought to be trapped.

Rescue personnel pictured on Wednesday morning (REUTERS)

Mystery still surrounds how and why yacht sank so quickly, but theories abound

08:35 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

How and why the 56-metre luxury yacht sank so quickly has not yet been established, but theories have abounded.

Bayesian was moored off the port of Porticello, near Palermo, when it was hit by violent weather shortly before 5am local time (4am in the UK) on Monday - reportedly sinking in the dark in just “two minutes”.

Another yacht, the 42-metre Sir Robert Baden Powell, was anchored nearby. But it weathered the storm after its captain, Karsten Borner, turned on the engine, to keep control of the vessel and avoid a collision with the Bayesian.

The yacht Bayesian (left), before it sank (PA Media)

Mr Borner said he did not know if the crew of the Bayesian had managed to switch on its engines. "I don't think they did things wrong, I think they were surprised by the power of the storm," he told Reuters.

"I only know that they went flat with the mast on the water and that they sank in two minutes," he said, adding that the storm was "very violent, very intense," bringing in "a lot of water and I think a turning system like a tornado."

James Catfield, who captained Bayesian, spoke to Italian news outlet La Repubblica from his hospital room following the tragedy. He said only: “We didn’t see it coming.”

Karsten Borner, who captained a boat that was moored near Bayesian (REUTERS)

Andrea Ratti, a nautical design professor at Milan Polytechnic university, said a boat the size of the Bayesian could only sink so rapidly by taking in a huge amount of water.

He suggested that one or more portholes, windows or other openings may have been broken or smashed open by the waterspout, letting in water.

There has also been speculation that a major hatch might have been inadvertently left open.

But a British industry expert said it should have taken hours for the Bayesian to fill up with enough water to sink it, making its rapid demise incomprehensible.

"I don't think the industry has ever faced anything like this. It's a horror story," he told news agency Reuters said, declining to be named.

Rescuers facing 'complex' task as they try to enter cabins

08:08 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Rescuers are today set to resume their efforts to access the cabins of the sunken Bayesian.

Divers yesterday managed to enter the hull of the boat by breaking through a window made of three-centimetre glass using jacks made by a local blacksmith, local news outlet Giornale di Sicilia reported.

They reportedly then managed to access some communal areas, but at the point when yesterday’s search was called off, had not yet managed to reach the yacht’s cabins.

Rescue crews believe the six missing tourists will be found in the cabins, but a “world” of debris has so far blocked access to the rooms.

Specialist divers from Italy’s fire brigade, Vigili del Fuoco, are leading the search mission.

It describes the operation as "complex", with divers limited to 12-minute underwater shifts. The Bayesian is resting on the seabed off the coast at a depth of 50 metres.

Wife and mother of missing Brits in 'state of shock and sadness'

07:48

Angela Bacares - wife of tech tycoon Mike Lynch and mother of 18-year-old Hannah, both of whom are missing - is one of 15 people who escaped Monday’s tragedy on a lifeboat.

Ms Bacares is in a "state of shock and sadness" as she awaits news, The Mirror has reported.

She has reportedly been joined by the couple's elder daughter, who was not aboard the boat.

Ms Bacares previously told how she and Mr Lynch had been asleep in their cabin when the yacht “tilted” suddenly as a storm hit in the early hours of Monday, waking them.

She rose to investigate, when the yacht’s glass windows smashed, throwing those on board into confusion. The Bayesian is said to have sunk within a matter of minutes.

Friend of Mike Lynch hoping for 'miracle'

07:28

David Tabizel, who co-founded software company Autonomy with Mike Lynch in 1996, has told Sky News: “I hope there's a miracle about to occur."The Italian Coastguard has not ruled out the possibility that those missing, including technology tycoon Mr Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, may still be alive, with experts speculating air pockets could have formed as the yacht sank.

Missing British tech tycoon Mike Lynch (PA Archive)

Mr Tabizel told Sky News: “If anyone has the resilience to survive this - he [Mr Lynch] does. And I hope he's found an air pocket.”

"He has been one of the most influential, intelligent and most honourable human beings I have ever had the honour of knowing,” he added, saying he is “heartbroken for him and his family”.Mr Lynch - known as the ‘Bill Gates of Britain’ - was cleared in June of conducting a massive fraud relating to the $11bn (£8.64bn) sale of Autonomy to US company Hewlett Packard.

The boat trip was a celebration of his acquittal.

British mother and baby were 'asleep on deck of yacht' when storm hit

07:16 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

British mother Charlotte Golunski is among the 15 people who survived Monday’s tragedy - along with her husband and their one-year-old daughter Sofia.

It has now emerged she and and her baby were asleep on the deck of the luxury boat when the storm hit and they were thown into the sea.

The head of paediatric care at the Palermo hospital where Sofia was treated told Sky News: “She said that she was sleeping with the child on deck while her husband was a little further away in another part of the boat and she felt the oscillations of the ship.

British mother Charlotte Golunski (Facebook)

"In an instant it was dark and she found herself in the water in just a few minutes. She said she tried to hold on to the child but lost the child from her grip for three seconds.

"She then managed to catch her in the water."

Mrs Golunski previously told Italian news outlet la Repubblica how she fought to keep her baby from drowning after finding themselves in the darkened sea.

“For two seconds I lost my daughter in the sea then quickly hugged her amid the fury of the waves,” she told the newspaper.

Charlotte Golunski leaving the Di Cristina hospital in Palermo on Tuesday (REUTERS)

“I held her afloat with all my strength, my arms stretched upwards to keep her from drowning.”

Mrs Golunski is understood to be a partner at Mike Lynch’s firm Invoke Capital.

She, her husband, and their daughter were all discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

Search to enter third day

07:06 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard’s live blog.

It has now been more than 50 hours since the Bayesian superyacht sank off the northern coast of Sicily, with 22 crew and guests on board.

Six people including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah remain missing.

A major search operation has been underway since early on Monday, when the yacht sank after being hit by what is believed to have been a waterspout - a tornado at sea.

Rescue boats pictured near the scene off the coast of Palermo on Wednesday morning (REUTERS)

Rescuers will today be resuming their efforts to access the cabins of the sunken vessel, where the six missing people are thought to be trapped.

Fifteen other people survived the tragedy and escaped on a lifeboat, while one man was found dead.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day, as the tense operation continues.