Sicily yacht sinking LIVE: Morgan Stanley bank boss among missing as search resumes for survivors

The search for British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his teenage daughter will resume on Tuesday after a luxury yacht sank in a tornado off the coast of Sicily.

Mr Lynch and his daughter Hannah are among six tourists missing after the yacht, named Bayesian, was battered during intense storms off the coast of Palermo in the early hours of Monday.

Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo are also among the missing, the head of Sicily's Civil Protection said.The 56m Bayesian was carrying 22 people including Brits, Americans and Canadians when it sank. Fifteen people were rescued including a mother and her one-year-old daughter.

Survivors said the trip had been organised by Lynch for his work colleagues. The search for those missing was due to begin at 6.30 local time (.:30 BST) on Tuesday, Italian newspaper La Reppublica reported.See below for the latest updates.

Firefighters struggling to access wreck

07:35

Italian firefighters have reportedly been struggling to fully access the wreck of the Bayesian yacht because of the position in which it sank, and the way its contents have fallen.

Italy’s fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco said on X that early inspections of the wreck were “unsuccessful” due to limited access to the bridge and furniture obstructing passages.

Britain’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch said four of its inspectors were being deployed to Palermo to help assess the situation.

A basic assessment of the scene will be made by the team, with no investigation launched at this stage.

Who is tech billionaire Mike Lynch?

07:15

British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah are missing following yesterday’s luxury yacht sinking.

Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, was also on board the yacht but survived the tragedy.

Born in Ilford in east London, Mr Lynch became one of Britain’s most influential entrepreneurs after founding software giant Autonomy in 1996.

He has been described at points as ‘the Bill Gates of Britain’, for founding the company which became one of the biggest enterprise software firms on the planet.He went on to negotiate an $11bn (£8.64bn) sale of Autonomy to Hewlett Packard (HP), which generated him a more than $800m windfall (£616m).

Mike Lynch is among six people missing after Monday’s yacht sinking (PA Archive)

But the sale also kicked off a 13-year legal saga, in which HP alleged he had inflated the value of Autonomy - which had turned out to be a costly take-on for the firm.

Mr Lynch was finally cleared of fraud and conspiracy in June this year.

The Times reported that he had spent 13 months under house arrest awaiting the trial.

Mr Lynch has a PhD from Cambridge University, where he carried out research in machine learning which he later applied to set up his software firms.

He is co-founder of Cambridge-based cybersecurity company Darktrace, and is a major figure in the tech belt around Cambridge known as Silicon Fen.

You can read more about Mike Lynch here.

Who are the six people still missing?

07:01

British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his teenage daughter are among six people still unaccounted for after yesterday’s tragedy.

Morgan Stanley International Bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo are now also thought to be among the missing.

The Daily Mail reports Mr Bloomer’s wife is also unaccounted for, while a colleague of Mr Morvillo told Business Insider his wife is also missing.

Mr Bloomer is also chairman of insurance provider Hiscox. The Daily Mail reports his wife is also unaccounted for.

A body, believed to be that of the vessel's cook, was discovered by search teams on Monday.

Italian news website la Repubblica reports that four of the missing passengers are British while the other two are American.

Search to resume

06:51 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard’s live blog.

The search for British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter is set to resume this morning, after a luxury yacht sank in a tornado off the coast of Sicily yesterday.

Boats near the scene of the tragedy on Tuesday morning (REUTERS)

The pair are among six tourists missing after the yacht, named Bayesian, was battered during intense storms off the coast of Palermo in the early hours of Monday.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day.