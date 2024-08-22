Sicily yacht sinking LIVE: Search to resume of Mike Lynch boat for last person missing after five bodies found

The search is set to resume this morning for the final person missing after a luxury yacht sank in a storm off the coast of Sicily - after five bodies were found inside the wreck yesterday.

Six people, including British technology tycoon Mike Lynch, were unaccounted for after the vessel named Bayesian sank around 5am on Monday.

The head of Sicily's civil protection agency confirmed that of the five bodies found on Wednesday, only four had been recovered, and the whereabouts of the missing sixth person remains unknown.

As the search enters a fourth day, the identities of the recovered bodies have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

The six people missing were Mr Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah; Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer; his wife, Judy Bloomer; Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo; and his wife, Neda Morvillo.

Fifteen people including a one-year-old baby escaped the tragedy on a lifeboat, while the body of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the yacht, was recovered at the scene of the sinking on Monday.

Photos show search teams resuming operation

07:09 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Photos from the scene this morning show the search mission appears to have resumed.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

It is now just after 8am in Sicily. The Italian fire service, which has been leading the operation, has not yet released a statement this morning but previous days have seen firefighters resume their search at first light.

Search for sixth missing person to resume

07:03 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard’s live blog.

Today will see divers search the wreckage of the Bayesian yacht for the final person who remains missing after the luxury vessel sank off the coast of Porticello, in northern Sicily, in the early hours of Monday.

Rescuers have spent three full days searching for six missing passengers - four Brits and two Americans. After difficulty reaching the sleeping cabins where they believed the missing people to be trapped, divers finally managed to gain access yesterday afternoon and found five bodies.

Four of those bodies have been recovered. The whereabouts of the missing sixth person remains unknown.

We will be bringing you updates throughout the day as the operation continues.