Sicily yacht sinking LIVE: 'Manslaughter probe launched' as search resumes for Mike Lynch's daughter Hannah

The search for the final person missing from the wreck of the Bayesian superyacht that sank off the coast of Sicily is resuming on Friday.

Hannah Lynch, 18, the daughter of technology tycoon Mike Lynch, still remains ‘unaccounted for’ according to Italian authorities.

Mr Lynch, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo, and his wife Neda Morvillo were lost when the Bayesian sank at around 5am on Monday in a severe storm, and their bodies have been recovered from the wreck.

The search for the final missing person continues as Italian authorities lead an investigation into how the boat sank and questions mount around how the tragedy occurred.

Italian authorities are 'investigating shipwreck and multiple counts of culpable manslaughter', Italian media reported on Friday. Giovanni Costantino, the founder and chief executive of the Italian Sea Group, which owns the Perini Navi shipyard where the Bayesian was built, has defended the boat's construction and blamed human error for the disaster, claiming the crew had 16 minutes to avoid the disaster.

Previous claims suggested that the sinking occurred in 60 seconds, giving the crew little time to respond while the captain has said: “We didn’t see it coming”.

Search for tycoon's daughter has not been 'easy or quick'

10:45

A spokesman for the Italian Coastguard said the search for the British tycoon Mike Lynch's daughter Hannah has not been “easy or quick”, comparing the sunken yacht to an “18-storey building full of water”.

Vincenzo Zagarola told the PA news agency: “From the first moment it has not been easy or quick to inspect the boat.

“Think of an 18-storey building full of water.”

'Manslaughter probe is launched' over sinking of Bayesian superyacht

10:09 , Sami Quadri

Italian authorities have reportedly launched a formal investigation into the sinking of the superyacht Bayesian off the Sicilian coast.

The Prosecutor's Office of Termini Imerese, under the leadership of Ambrogio Cartosio, is probing the circumstances that led to the vessel's capsizing near Palermo shortly before 5am on Monday.

According to Italian media reports, the investigators are looking into offences of "shipwreck and multiple culpable homicide" against "unknown persons". These charges are comparable to manslaughter in the UK legal system.

Prosecutors will hold press conference tomorrow

10:03

Authorities in Termini Imerese, a town close to the site of the Bayesian superyacht disaster, have announced a press conference scheduled for tomorrow morning.

This comes amid reports that the local public prosecutor's office is collecting evidence that could lead to a criminal investigation into the yacht's sinking.

Mum and baby were on top deck when storm hit

09:59 , Sami Quadri

A mother who held her baby daughter above the waves as the Bayesian sank was sleeping on the top deck as the deadly storm hit.

Charlotte Golunski, a partner at London-based venture capitalist firm Invoke Capital, was one of 15 people rescued after the tragedy.

The 35-year-old held daughter Sofia “with all her strength” as tragedy struck, said a doctor.

Dr Domenico Cipolla, head of paediatric care at the Di Cristina Children's Hospital in Palermo, told Sky News: “She said she was sleeping withthe child on deck while her husband was a further away in another part of the boat.

“She felt the oscillations of the ship and in an instant it was dark. She found herself in the water in just a few minutes.

“She said she tried to hold on to the child but lost the child from her grip for three seconds. She then managed to catch her in the water.'

Her partner, James Emsley, is recovering in hospital, he added.

Charlotte Golunsk (Facebook)

Moving a metre within wreckage can take a day, says fire service

09:51 , Sami Quadri

The search efforts inside the sunken superyacht Bayesian are progressing at an extremely slow pace, according to fire service spokesman Luca Cari.

In a statement to Sky News, Cari highlighted the challenges faced by the specialist teams, saying: "It's very difficult to move inside the wreckage."

Illustrating the painstaking nature of the operation, he added: "Moving just one metre can take up to 24 hours."

Raising Bayesian 'will cost 15 million euros and take up to eight weeks'

09:36 , Sami Quadri

Nick Sloane, renowned for leading the Costa Concordia salvage operation in 2012, saysraising the Bayesian superyacht from the seabed off Sicility would cost approximately 15 million euros and take between six to eight weeks.

Sloane outlined the complex operation, whichwould require about 40 specialised divers and a large platform towed to the site.

A massive crane would then be used to lift the yacht, but with extreme caution. "If the yacht is pulled up too quickly it could buckle and breakup under the huge pressure of seawater inside it," Sloane explained.

The plan would involve removing the yacht's75-metre high mast before attempting to lift the vessel.

Sloane told La Repubblica newspaper: "I would say it would cost up to 15 million euros but possibly you could do it for a bit less."

Regarding the timeline, he added, "The recovery operation would take six to eight weeks. It could be completed before the second half of October."

Search operations continue, rescue service says

09:14

Italy's fire and rescue service has announced that the search for the last missing person from the superyacht disaster is still underway.

In a recent tweet, they confirmed that underwater search operations have resumed, describing the ongoing efforts as "long and delicate."

The service also shared images of rescue teams on boats, gearing up for another round of dives in their tireless pursuit to locate the final missing individual.

What we know so far

09:02 , Sami Quadri

Here's a bullet-point summary to get you up to speed on the superyacht tragedy:

A superyacht called the Bayesian sank off the coast of Italy on Monday

Current toll: 7 believed dead, 15 survivors

Among the confirmed dead is tech magnate Mike Lynch

Other victims include Jonathan and Judy Bloomer, and Chris and Neda Morvillo

Survivors are recuperating at a hotel in Porticello

Sicily Investigators are examining why the Bayesian sank while a nearby sailboat was unaffected

The fifth body was recovered and brought to Porticello port on Thursday

Italian coastguard is optimistic about Friday's search efforts for 18-year-old Hannah Lynch

No immediate plans to raise the sunken yacht from the seabed

Tory MP David Davis vows to campaign against the US-UK extradition treaty in Lynch's memory

Tributes pour in for tech tycoon Mike Lynch

08:48 , Sami Quadri

Mike Lynch, the British tycoon lost in the superyacht disaster, has been hailed as "a giant of a man" and a "visionary" as tributes poured in from the worlds of business and technology.

The 59-year-old was one of the creators of software giant Autonomy, which became one of the most prominent technology firms on the planet.

Co-founder David Tabizel said: "The world has lost a genius. His family have lost a giant of a man."

Eleanor Lightbody, chief executive of legal AI company Luminance, said in a statement: "Mike was a visionary unlike any other. He had a unique ability to spot the next technological revolution and solve tomorrow's challenges before others even knew they were coming.

"Beyond that, it was his connection to people that made him special.

"He had a steadfast belief in the UK's technology sector, in our incredible academic institutions, and in the talent he took the time to spot and nurture, regardless of background or discipline.

"Above all, Mike was a kind man...and will be sorely missed."

Tech mogul Mike Lynch (PA Wire)

Pictured: Search resumes for Hannah Lynch

08:33

(REUTERS)

(Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Italian coast guard ‘trust’ there will be progress

08:18

The Italian coast guard has expressed optimism about Friday's search for Hannah Lynch.

When questioned about potential developments, spokesman Vincenzo Zagarola said: "We trust".

Superyacht crew ‘had 16-minute window’ to avoid tragedy

08:06 , Sami Quadri

The crew of tech billionaire Mike Lynch's luxury yacht had a narrow 16-minute window to avert disaster, according to the Italian Sea Group's CEO Giovanni Costantino.

The company, which owns the Perini Navi shipyard where the ill-fated Bayesian was constructed, maintains the vessel's build quality was not at fault.

Costantino instead points to human error as the cause of the tragedy.He told The Financial Times: “The torture lasted 16 minutes. It went down, not in one minute as some scientists have said. It went down in 16 minutes. You can see it from the charts, from the AIS [Automatic Identification System] tracking chart.

“The captain should have prepared the boat and put it in a state of alert and of safety, just like the boat [the Sir Robert Baden Powell] anchored 350 metres away, which was built in 1957 and handled the [weather] event brilliantly.”

Search continues for tycoon's daughter

07:55 , Matt Watts

The search is continuing for 18-year-old Hannah Lynch, the final person missing from the wreck of the Bayesian.

The body of her father, tech tycoon Mike Lynch, was recovered on Thursday, while his wife Angela Bacares survived that sunk the boat they were on on Monday.

Divers paused their efforts at 8pm off the coast of Sicily last night and the seach effort resumed on Friday morning.