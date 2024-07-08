Sicily's only natural lake is disappearing

STORY: This is what remains of Sicily’s only natural lake.

Lake Pergusa been hit hard by severe drought.

Scientists say a lethal mix of hot weather and months of below-average rainfall is to blame.

Giuseppe Maria Amato with the environmental group Legambiente says the lake is disappearing.

“The lake is no longer there. The part of the water that was visible has completely disappeared, apart from this puddle that we have here, which will be about a hundredth of the size of the lake. Everything else is underground, in the water table; what little is left in the water table. So the lake, in fact, as a lake, is no more.”

:: FootOnTheWay via YouTube

This is what it used to look like.

Lake Pergusa’s surface is usually just under a square mile.

In the Roman poet Ovid's ‘Metamorphoses,’ it is described as a place of beauty and "eternal spring."

:: June 29, 2024

Now, Sicily is grappling with climate change-related high temperatures.

Italy’s government has declared a state of emergency over the low rainfall on the island that’s devastated crops and pastures.

Sicily set a European heat record in 2021 when temperatures reached 119 degrees Fahrenheit.

Some towns had to start water rationing.

The average temperature in the Mediterranean area is now 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit higher than 150 years ago.

AMATO: “Lake Pergusa is an indicator of what Sicily is suffering due to climate change. We knew and we said it, this will be the first place in Sicily where we realize that something is happening and that is what we see before our eyes.”

The lake has long served as a vital resting station for migratory birds between Africa and Europe.

Amato says now, hundreds of species will not be able to rest here.

In the last 12 months, under 10 inches of rain fell on Sicily, according to climate specialist Luigi Pasotti.

He’s worried about Sicily’s future if the region remains dry.

“We are now living in an emergency situation. The total drying-up and a failure to replenish the water in the autumn would be truly catastrophic. We have to recognize that climate change is having an impact. It is beginning to cause irreversible damage.”

