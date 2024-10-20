‘Sick Puppy’: Trump Slams ‘Morning Joe’ Host Over Accusation That He Threatened Producers

Donald Trump mocked Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough as a “sick puppy” in an interview Sunday before cryptically hinting at why he fell out with him during his first presidential election.

In an interview with Howard Kurtz on Fox News' Media Buzz, Trump was asked whether he had ordered his team to arrest producers on Morning Joe , as Scarborough has claimed.

“Nobody said that,” Trump responded. “Look, Joe’s a sick puppy. I know him well.”

He also boasted about how he ditched the former Republican representative from Florida on his own terms.

“Well I dropped him because I thought he was very unethical actually,” Trump said.

However, Scarborough was the one in 2016 who wrote a damning op-ed in the Washington Post about Trump’s campaign.

Trump then hinted at cryptic reasons for the fallout and said he was no longer supportive of the MSNBC host.

“I was friendly with him and with Mika. But at a certain point — and it doesn’t matter why — but I didn’t want to do it anymore with them. And they’re not too happy about it. He says a lot of things like that. I think they’re unethical, but who knows?”

The Republican presidential candidate also recalled how much he enjoyed phoning into the MSNBC show, which is also co-hosted by Mika Brzezinski.

“I used him for 2016 and I’d do it from my apartment and didn’t have to go in. I’d do phone calls,” he said.

Scarborough has led recent attacks on Trump, claiming that the former president was a threat to US democracy.

“I don‘t want people to listen to me, I don’t want them to listen to you, I don’t want them to listen to anybody,” he said on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher. “I want them to listen to what Donald Trump says.”

“This past week, Donald Trump said he was going to use the military and the National Guard to arrest his political opponents. He was asked if he would back off of that, he said no. And in fact, he doubled down.”

