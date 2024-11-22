Sienna Miller, Amelia Gray, Cory Michael Smith and More Braved the Rain to Celebrate the Carolina Herrera x Frame Capsule Collection

The rain could never stop New Yorkers from partying.

On Thursday night, actors, models, designers and tastemakers flocked to Chez Margaux for a cocktail party to celebrate the Carolina Herrera x Frame denim capsule collection, shown in Mexico last week.

More from WWD

The party, hosted by Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon and Frame cofounder and creative director Erik Torstensson, was held in the dark, private Gaux Gaux basement level room, normally a late-night spot, at Chez Margaux. The new private members club has quickly become a hot spot for A-listers like Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz. Guests included actors Sienna Miller, Cory Michael Smith and Avantika; comedian Ego Nwodim; models Amelia Gray and Sara Grace Wallerstedt, and more. Many were outfitted in Frame, Herrera and of course, pieces from the collaboration.

For Gordon and Torstensson, the collaboration and party was all about celebrating friendship.

“There are so many collaborations right now that if you’re going to do one, it better have integrity, great product and purpose,” Gordon said, adding that he and Torstensson ideated the collection last spring at his apartment. “This came about from a place of friendship.…We brought the best of Herrera and Frame together.”

Torstensson added: “It’s going to sound maybe naive [but] because it was so easy I didn’t think it was going to be a big thing.…In the world we’re living in right now, everything we wanted to do was a pop of color and the campaign was up. I think it was nice for people to see something that was up at this moment.”

In the midst of answering questions, Torstensson joked to friends who were eager to congratulate him and comment on how “cool” the intimate party was. “I’m just doing an interview. I’m very popular. I’ll be right back.”

He added that some guests were wearing his favorite piece from the collection, a full, floor-length denim skirt — a version of the signature Herrera ball skirt — a style he said they’d never done before at Frame.

While many stayed close to the front of the room near the bar and photo ops, some mingled in a slightly more intimate zone in the back. Nwodim found a spot along the banquette to sip a martini with a friend, fresh off the success of the now viral “Domingo” SNL sketch, which has already been reprised on the show.

“We never know, but we’re happy people are responding to it,” she said. “I’m sure [the writers] will find a way to bring [the sketch] back.”

Nwodim is also prepping for the next year of her podcast and noted she may have some unexpected guests coming on in the future.

Meanwhile, “Succession”’s Juliana Canfield, outfitted in Frame light-wash jeans and white button-down top, chatted in a tight circle with Smith and actor Micaela Diamond most of the evening. Canfield is fresh off her run in the Tony-award-winning play “Stereophonic.”

“The end was devastating. It was like the last show felt like I took my heart out of my body and just pounded it out with a hammer,” she said.

After some time off and lots of rest, Canfield said she is eager to go back and see the play before it closes on Jan. 12.

“I’m excited for the physiological experience of watching it,” she said, noting it’ll be her first time actually seeing the play.

Similar to Canfield, Smith, outfitted in a gray monochromatic look from Frame, is just settling from all of the “Saturday Night” buzz.

“I’m really proud of the film,” he said. “It’s been fun sharing it, talking about it, celebrating it. I love the cast so it’s been great to see each other constantly and hang out.”

Smith was also quick to say that his suede pants were “brave on a rainy night” but were “sexy” and “perfectly cut” while the cashmere sweater was “luxurious.” He also sported a floor-length coat.

Throughout the night, guests enjoyed flowing cocktails and decadent French fries. Celebs continued to arrive throughout the party, including Gray and sister Delilah Hamlin who rolled in towars the end of the evening. On the way out, party-goers grabbed Carolina Herrera x Frame matchbook party favors, which were scattered on every surface, as a memento of the rainy but celebratory evening.

Launch Gallery: Inside the Carolina Herrera x FRAME Celebration

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.