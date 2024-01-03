Sienna Miller spotted in Notting Hill after welcoming baby girl with boyfriend Oli Green

Sienna Miller and Oli Green have welcomed their first child together (Dave Benett/Getty Images for The)

Sienna Miller has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Oli Green.

The actress, 42, who is already mother to daughter Marlowe, 10, was spotted with her second daughter strapped to her chest as she grabbed coffee in Notting Hill with Green, 27, on Wednesday.

The Alfie star, who is yet to announce the birth or share the name of her baby, first revealed she was pregnant during a beach holiday in August.

She then confirmed that she was expecting a girl last month in a cover interview for the Winter 2024 edition of Vogue magazine.

Accompanying the photos of her showing off her bump and candid snaps with Marlowe and Green, Miller admitted that her first-born, whom Miller shares with actor Tom Sturridge, 38, had been angling for a sibling for some time.

The actress first showed off her full naked bump at the Vogue World Awards back in September (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

She also said that her impending motherhood had forced her to address her own prejudices about being an older mother.

"I’d love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby, to show I’m in on the joke," she told the publication.

Speaking on the subject further with a video for Vogue, she admitted that pregnancy had been "unplanned" and "a total surprise and biologically was something I was able to do."

She added: "I think people are comfortable with a way of living that has existed for many years, which is very misogynistic and patriarchal.

"Like me being the older woman in a partnership with a younger person or being pregnant over 40 and that that's irresponsible and poor child and it's such double standards."