Sienna Miller: Younger men are more respectful to women

The British star discussed the attitudes of younger men with Harper's Bazaar UK - Harper's Bazaar UK/Emma Summerton

Sienna Miller has claimed that modern men are more respectful to women than their predecessors.

The British film star, 42, has welcomed the birth of a child with her younger partner Oli Green, 15 years her junior.

Miller believes that his generation has been instilled with a greater respect for women and a greater sense of egalitarianism.

The film star came of age in the public eye during the 2000s, and was a figure of tabloid fascination, particularly with regard to her relationship with Jude Law, 10 years her senior.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK, Miller said of younger men: “There is a difference in the way that generation of men respect women.

“It’s specific to him (Green), he is very wise and well-adjusted, but I do believe it’s also that generation.

“They have grown up with a slightly more level playing field. I see it in his female friends as well as in the men.”

The actress came to prominence with love-interest roles in Alfie and Layer Cake, and she has complained that she was billed as a “party girl” early in her career.

Speaking of male attention in film industry at that time, she said: “It’s interesting, being older now, and having been raised in that moment, learning from people who are younger about how clear they are in their boundaries, having that self-assuredness and self-advocacy, having ‘no’ in the repertoire in a way that we just weren’t encouraged to have.’

The actress is set to return to the big screen in Kevin Costner Western epic Horizon

Miller recently refined to the UK after a long stint in New York, and has collaborated with the British high-street staple M&S on a new fashion line.

The actress is also set to return to the big screen in Kevin Costner Western epic Horizon, which will be released in UK cinema this summer.