“Siesta Key”'s Amanda Miller Announces Engagement to JJ Mizell: 'My Forever, Always'

The MTV stars announced their engagement on Instagram Friday along with photos from the proposal

Amanda Marie Miller/instagram Amanda Marie Miller, JJ Mizell engaged

Siesta Key's Amanda Miller and JJ Mizell are engaged!

The MTV costars announced their engagement in a sweet joint Instagram post on Friday, Oct. 25, writing, "My forever, always. 💍 Soon to be The Mizell’s 🥹🤍."

The bride-and-groom-to-be shared seven photos from their engagement, inlcuding one where they were joined by their 7-month-old daughter, Miya.

Fellow Siesta Key stars congratulated the couple in the comment section.

"AHHHH!!! I love you guys!!!! I’m sooo happy for you! Congratulations 🍾❤️," Madisson Hausburg commented.

Chloe Long wrote, "PRAISE THE LORD!!!! Can’t wait for the wedding! Love your family so much!"

"Let’s goooooo!!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 congrats guys!!" commented Max Strong, who is married to Siesta Key alum Kelsey Owens.

On March 25, Miller and Mizell welcomed Miya Marie Mizell, their first child together. "03/25/24 Best day of our lives! Welcome to the world baby girl 🤍," the couple captioned an Instagram post announcing the birth of their daughter.

Since then, Miller and Mizell have openly shared their journey as parents on social media. Most recently, Miller celebrated Miya turning seven months with a special Instagram post.

"7 months old. Every smile, new expression, and tiny milestone feels like magic. Reaching for you, recognizing you, laughing with you. These little moments remind you of the amazing bond growing between you and your baby. Discovery, joy and unconditional love makes every new achievement extra special," she wrote alongside a video of her baby swinging.

The newly engaged couple's journey has been a rocky one. The two started dating when they were teenagers and were among the exes to reunite during the third season of Siesta Key. While on camera, Miller and Mizell addressed cheating allegations and other factors that led to their breakup.

The pair appeared to be in an on-again, off-again relationship until fully committing to each other in 2023, following Miller's split with Josh Pelton in 2022.



