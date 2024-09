'What a Sight': Funnel Cloud Looms Above Ontario Backyard

A woman in Brantford, Ontario, was amazed as a thick funnel cloud loomed over the area during a thunderstorm on September 21.

Southern Ontario experienced scattered thunderstorms on Saturday as a weather system moved through the area, local media reported.

This footage, captured by @MissFit_Jen from Brantford, shows the funnel cloud.

“What a sight from my backyard,” @MissFit_Jen captioned the video. Credit: @MissFit_Jen via Storyful