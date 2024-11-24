Sight loss charity to close shop amid rising costs

A charity which supports visually impaired people on the Isle of Man said it was having to close its shop amid rising costs.

The VIP Store, which raises funds for the Sight Matters charity, will close its doors on Strand Street in Douglas for the final time on 21 December.

The charity shop, which has been running for nine years, stopped receiving new donations this week.

Sight Matters chief executive Cathryn Bradley said it had been a "very difficult decision" to close the store but rising costs had "left us with no other option".

'Spread awareness'

The charity said it was "deeply grateful" for all of its volunteers and staff over the years.

Despite having to close the shop, Ms Bradley said Sight Matters' "commitment to supporting people living with sight loss remains as strong as ever".

The charity said it would "continue to explore other opportunities to fundraise and engage with the community".

Fundraising and marketing lead Peter Marshall said the VIP Store had "helped spread awareness of the challenges faced by those living with sight loss on our island".

