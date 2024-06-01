Sign banning dog walkers from beach was 'error'

The beaches in the area are popular with dog walkers [PA Media]

A sign telling dog walkers they cannot use Sand Bay beach in Weston-Super-Mare was put up in "error", according to a local councillor.

A resident snapped the new sign in the beach's car park and posted it in a local Facebook group, generating nearly 200 comments.

The sign said dog users on the beach would be fined £75 between 1 May and 30 September.

North Somerset councillor Mike Bell confirmed the notice was not correct, adding it would be taken down immediately.

Apology for 'confusion'

Upset social media users threatened a "mass dog walk" if the new policy had turned out to be true, while others argued the pets should indeed be kept off the beach.

Mr Bell, leader of North Somerset Council, wrote: "A few people have contacted me to say a sign had gone up at Sand Bay car park saying dogs aren’t allowed.

"This is a mistake and an error on the sign which will be corrected.

"Dogs are allowed all year round, so our furry friends can continue to enjoy Sand Bay beach - as you were everyone."

A North Somerset Council spokesperson said: “Dogs are allowed on Sand Bay beach all year round.

"We apologise for any confusion the sign at Sand Bay beach car park caused, and the information has now been corrected.”

