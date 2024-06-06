Signalling problems at Bournemouth cause rail delays

Fewer trains were able to run on all lines through Bournemouth earlier [BBC]

Rail commuters are facing delays due to problems with the signals at Bournemouth.

South Western Railway (SWR) said the signalling issue in the depot, which has since been fixed, meant fewer trains were able to run on all lines.

Train services running through the station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised.

Tickets can be on buses, Cross Country and Southern services with disruption expected until 16:00 BST.

Routes affected:

CrossCountry between Bournemouth and Southampton Central / Birmingham New Street / Nottingham / Manchester Piccadilly

South Western Railway between Weymouth and London Waterloo, between Poole and Winchester / London Waterloo and also between Bournemouth and Southampton Central / Winchester

