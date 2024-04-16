Significant drug operation in Greenville County shut down, arrests made, deputies say

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Police in Calgary say a suspect has turned himself in following a dispute between two dog owners that allegedly got physical. On Wednesday police say a woman was walking her dog near the north end of Sue Higgins Park when a dog belonging to an unknown man who was also at the park allegedly became aggressive towards the woman's dog. Police say it's believed the man and woman began to argue, and the woman attempted to record it on her cellphone when the man knocked the phone out of her h