Significant rainfall and warm up for Ontario this weekend

Ontario is in for quite the warm spell to end off the year. An active storm track trapezing across the Great Lakes will bring two rounds of active weather to the province.

Round one is a Texas low tracking over Lake Superior that will bring warmth and moisture to both southern and northern Ontario.

Gulf moisture will form a new low along the associated cold front, bringing along another wave of warmth and an abundance of rainfall to southern parts of the province.

ON temp differences Saturday

SEE ALSO: Why you should never throw these little packets away

Saturday: Round one and a warm up

Freezing rain will be the initial concern for much of northeastern, central, and eastern Ontario as warm air will mix the stubborn lingering cold air. Those in Sudbury and around the Bancroft area will be most at risk for slippery roads and icy sidewalks as the system moves across the region.

ON rainfall forecast Sunday

For the majority of the rest of the province, rain will dominate on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Temperatures will increase with the wave of warm air, with the greatest temperature anomalies occurring in the far north part of the province. Readings will differ between 5 to 20 degrees over seasonal across the entire province, washing away the last traces of snow for much of the south.

Southern Ontario is no stranger to holiday melts. The week between Christmas and New Years has stayed below freezing only once in the past 20 years in Toronto. Seven of those 20 years have seen the temp surpass 10° C.

Sunday: Round two and ample moisture

The second system moves into southern Ontario on Sunday, bringing more moisture to the region as well as a greater temperature contrast. Temperatures will return to below freezing in northwestern Ontario, while the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and eastern Ontario could reach the double digits.

ON rainfall accumulation through Monday

MUST SEE: Canada's impactful year of weather in 2024

30-40 mm of rain will fall across southern Ontario and all the way toward Quebec City, starting in the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The temperature will remain well above average across the province for several days, with temperatures 5-10 degrees higher in southern Ontario and Quebec and ranging between 10-20 degrees warmer for parts of northern Ontario and Quebec.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for more forecast updates across Ontario.

WATCH: Top 5 Canadian weather records broken in 2024

Click here to view the video