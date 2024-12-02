Significant shift as Starmer says Ukraine must be in 'strongest possible position for negotiations'
Sir Keir Starmer has for the first time said it was British policy to "put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for negotiations".
NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."
The Watergate figure said the president could "take the wind" out of Trump's plans for revenge and retribution with a stroke of his pen.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew on Monday reacted with horror to Donald Trump’s decision to pick Kash Patel to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The choice of Patel, a lawyer who served in several roles in the president-elect’s first administration, set off a firestorm of criticism in part because of his promotion of conspiracy theories and calls for retribution against Trump’s opponents in a second term. To underscore the point, Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough repeatedly asked for a clip t
President-elect Donald Trump has opted to keep it in the family again with some of his latest administrative picks-- this time, with the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Trump has appointed Lebanon billionaire Massad Boulos to take on the role. His son, Michael, is married to Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter. “Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,“ Trump wrote o
Once presenting itself as one of the world's most welcoming countries to refugees and immigrants, Canada is launching a global online ad campaign cautioning asylum-seekers that making a claim is hard. The C$250,000 ($178,662) in advertisements will run through March in 11 languages, including Spanish, Urdu, Ukrainian, Hindi and Tamil, the immigration department told Reuters. Search queries such as "how to claim asylum in Canada" and "refugee Canada" will prompt sponsored content titled "Canada's asylum system – Asylum Facts," the ministry said.
SCOTUS gave presidents broad immunity from prosecution. Trump says that protection extends to him now, before he's sworn into office.
Elections have winners and losers. And that can go for states and cities as well. Although President-elect Trump is known for being unpredictable, he did make a lot of promises on the campaign trail....
A CNN host laughed on Sunday after a Republican lawmaker suggested his traditionally fractious party was capable of political compromise within the House of Representatives. In her guest-hosting stint on State of the Union, CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) what he thinks his party should do with its razor-thin majority, 218-217 majority in the House come next year. The margin—due in part to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices, and one that will likely grow after speci
President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate Kash Patel to serve as FBI director, turning to a fierce ally to upend America’s premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived “conspirators.” It’s the latest bombshell Trump has thrown at the Washington establishment and a test for how far Senate Republicans will go in confirming his nominees. The selection is in keeping with Trump's view that the government's law enforcement and intelligence agencies require a radical transformation and his stated desire for retribution against supposed adversaries.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) heaped praise on MAGA billionaire Elon Musk’s plans to rein in defense spending as part of his Trump-appointed mission to find ways to slash government spending. “Elon Musk is right,” tweeted Sanders on Sunday. “Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud. That must change.” That makes Sanders, a democratic socialist who twice came in second for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, a st
The daughter of late Sen. John McCain took aim at Democrats in a Monday morning post on X.
National security advisor Jake Sullivan said President Biden was doing what he could to "strengthen" the position of Ukraine before he leaves office.
In light of Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff slap, Mercedes Stephenson went to a province that would be one of the hardest hit. In a sit-down interview with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, she told The West Block host her plans to work with the incoming American administration and if that includes Ottawa.
As U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to hit Canada with tariffs that could weaken the country's economy, the Trudeau government is promising to tighten up monitoring at the shared border to address his concerns.On Monday, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told David Cochrane, host of CBC's Power & Politics, that the commissioner of the RCMP and the president of the Canada Border Services Agency have prepared a list of "additional measures that they think would be important for the
Congressional Republicans and conservative commentators raged on Sunday night after President Joe Biden announced he was issuing a sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter Biden—thwarting years-long efforts to prosecute the first son who became the favorite enemy for many on the right. MAGA’s reaction was immediate as Biden announced his surprising move just days before Hunter was scheduled to be sentenced in separate federal gun and tax cases. “Joe Biden has lied from start to finish about his famil
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.
MONTREAL — A prominent polling analyst says Quebec's governing party would be reduced to fewer than 10 seats in the provincial legislature if an election were held today, based on current poll numbers.
OTTAWA — The House of Commons Speaker has intervened to end a parliamentary impasse, ruling that members of Parliament must debate and vote on opposition motions and government spending before returning to a Conservative filibuster that has dragged on for two months.
