Significant snowfall across the Prairies, arduous travel expected

The first weekend in February will be a snowy one for parts of the Prairies, a rather stark change after the record warmth earlier this week for many.

Winter storm and snowfall warnings are in place for southern Alberta, the hardest-hit region during this event. But, that doesn't mean Saskatchewan is out of the woods, with 10-20 cm expected for parts of the province, as well.

image7

Few places on Earth lurch between weather extremes quite like the Prairies. It’s only been a few days since a town in southern Saskatchewan saw a whopping daytime high of 21.1°C, marking the province’s warmest January temperature ever recorded.

Sunday

We’ll see the snowfall lift north into Red Deer, Oyen, and southwestern Saskatchewan by Sunday morning. Expect the snowfall to continue here through the day, moving north into Edmonton and Cold Lake by the evening hours.

We’ll see general totals of 5-10 cm closer to Calgary and Edmonton in the west and Saskatoon and Prince Albert to the east.

image8

The heaviest snowfall totals are likely from far southern Alberta into central and northern Saskatchewan, where 10-20 cm of snow is expected across communities like Lethbridge and Oyen. Locally higher totals are possible in the foothills right near the U.S.-Canada border.

In the warm sector of the developing low, it’s a mild rain or a wintry mix for Swift Current and Regina, Sask., through the day on Sunday.

image15

Temperatures across the Prairies will fall below freezing with the onset of this storm, remaining in minus territory for the remainder of the upcoming week.

