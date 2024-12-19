Significant snowfall set for Saturday in the Maritimes

Snowy travel conditions are on the way for Saturday in the Maritimes. (Tom Ayers/CBC - image credit)

Pre-Christmas travel plans will be impacted this weekend as a nor'easter beginning Friday night will bring significant snowfall to much of the Maritimes.

The storm will develop along the Eastern Seaboard before moving south of the province on Saturday with snow along its northern edge.





The heaviest snowfall is set for Nova Scotia, PEI and into southeastern NB.

The exact track of the storm will be key to the forecast. However, as of now, most of mainland Nova Scotia, as well as P.E.I. and southeastern New Brunswick, will land in the significant snow zone, with 15-to-30 centimetres of snow expected.

Meanwhile, Cape Breton as well as eastern areas of mainland Nova Scotia are looking more likely to see a messy mix of snow and ice pellets, freezing rain and then some rain.





Snow arrives Friday night and continues Saturday. A mix with ice pellets and freezing rain in eastern Nova Scotia.

The heaviest snowfall is likely to fall Friday night and Saturday morning for most, but steady snow will linger longer for northern areas of the region, before tapering to flurries late throughout the afternoon and evening.



Widespread wind gusts from the northeast, then north, in the 40-to-60 km/h range appear likely. That will lead to blowing and drifting snow on Saturday, especially for open and exposed areas.



Some stronger wind gusts in the 60-to-80 km/h range are possible along the Atlantic coastline on Friday night and also along the Northumberland Strait on Saturday afternoon and evening.





The heaviest snow will taper to flurries from south to north through Saturday afternoon and evening. A mix to rain for Cape Breton.

The storm is looking set to move to the north with clearing skies and better travel conditions on Sunday. That said, onshore flurries will likely remain in the mix right into Monday for the Northumberland Shore, Cape Breton and also P.E.I.

High pressure moving into the region will bring calm and quiet weather conditions with better weather for travel right through Christmas Day and possibly beyond.

White Christmas on the way

A white Christmas has been hard to come by in the region over the past few decades. However, it appears most of the Maritimes will see one this year.



The snow that falls on Saturday will be sticking around as cold temperatures will arrive in the region in the wake of the storm.

