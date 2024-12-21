Significant winter storm threatens hefty totals on the East Coast

CBC

The snowstorm that hit southern Saskatchewan Wednesday night is now moving into Manitoba.Areas south of Highway 1 received up to 20 cm of snow overnight and the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline was recommending against travelling on several highways early Thursday morning.By 9:30 a.m. CST, most of the highways had been upgraded to partially covered with snow, though highways in and around Maple Creek still had travel not recommended."We had a fairly heavy band of snow centred around Swift Current an