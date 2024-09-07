Signs aim to educate public on vital role of insects

The signs are a collaborative effort with farmers and landowners [SURREY HILLS NATIONAL LANDSCAPE]

Signs are being erected in the Surrey Hills to raise awareness of the essential role insects have in the ecosystem.

Surrey Hills National Landscape (SHNL) said the human impact on the environment was "disproportionately large" and the aim of the project was to "shift the focus towards protecting invertebrates".

The signs, which will be placed along popular trails and scenic spots, feature illustrations and facts about different species.

Catherine McCusker, from the National Trust, which co-led the project, said: “By highlighting the importance of invertebrates, we hope to inspire a sense of wonder and responsibility in everyone who visits the landscape."

The initiative is a collaborative effort with local farmers and landowners.

Visitors will be able to learn about the critical role insects play, from pollination to decomposition, and how they support the food system, SHNL said.

Ms McCusker said: "Protecting these creatures is essential for the health of our environment.”

