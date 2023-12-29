Signs at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation vandalized again
The Baltimore Hebrew Congregation is again pushing back after a second act of vandalism that destroyed two signs in front of the synagogue. Photos show both signs were slashed multiple times Thursday night. The signs were actually replacements for the original ones that were also vandalized on Dec. 10. The Baltimore Hebrew Congregation has displayed two signs – "We Stand with the People of Israel" and "Bring the Hostages Home" – at the corner of Park Heights and Slade avenues for more than two months.