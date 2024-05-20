Signs point to this pop star bringing his tour to Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena

Intrust Bank Arena has a big announcement coming Monday morning.

All signs seem to point to pop star Justin Timberlake as the next act the downtown venue will announce.

In a Sunday social media post, the venue said: “Major concert announcement dropping tomorrow morning!”

Above that is a photo showing a hand holding a message written on a mirror that said:

“You are/you are/the love/of my life.”

The saying also had a little heart next to it.

The lyrics seem to be a reference to Timberlake’s song “Mirrors.”

Though tickets aren’t yet available on Ticketmaster, a simple online search showed a site called suiteexperiencegroup.com that said:

“JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

INTRUST Bank Arena

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM.”

The site offers visitors a way to be notified if suites open up for the concert. They can join a waitlist by filling in their names and e-mail addresses.

Christine Pileckas, director of booking & marketing for the arena and ASM Global, did not return a call for comment Sunday evening.

Landing the Timberlake show is important for the arena as it continues its ongoing diversification of shows that it’s been bringing since opening in 2010 with a Kenny Chesney concert.

On the eve of its fifth anniversary 10 years ago, the arena faced criticism from pop music fans over the prevalence of country shows, which have remained a popular draw with some.

“And many music fans want to know why Wichita was bypassed this year by Katy Perry, Usher, Paul McCartney, Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars,” an Eagle story reported at the time.

Also, The Eagle reported, “Hip-hop and R&B fans want to know why it hasn’t put on a concert headlined by an artist of color since it opened in January 2010.”

In the decade since, the arena has greatly expanded its offerings, with pop stars such as Pink and hip hop artists at shows such as Power 93.5 Power House Jam Headlined by Lil’ Wayne.

Check back Monday for confirmation of what show Intrust Bank Arena is announcing and any news that’s available yet on an opening act.