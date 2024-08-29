Sigourney Weaver émue en apprenant que son rôle dans Alien est associé à l'ascension de Kamala Harris
L'actrice répondait aux questions d'une journaliste à la Mostra de Venise
L'actrice répondait aux questions d'une journaliste à la Mostra de Venise
There's a long list of stars who frequently holiday or own property in the Muskoka, Ont. area.
The model kicked back lakeside in a black swimwear set with a cryptic message - see more
Shields and daughter Grier Henchy, who wore the special dress, tell PEOPLE exclusively about how the look it came to be
Ana Navarro is not only a co-host of The View but also a political analyst on CNN, and she’s stepping up to defend her colleague Kaitlan Collins from Megyn Kelly’s attacks. In a new social media post, Navarro cited an online report where the former Fox News host calls Collins a “cold-hearted b***” and claimed she’s “boring …
Ben Affleck is back in his natural element after he was pictured smiling with a fast food delivery bag
The author, who is currently pregnant with her third baby, is mom to daughters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2
The Espresso singer's jaw-dropping underwear wardrobe is not to be missed - see photos
Victoria Beckham looked incredible on Instagram wearing a pair of denim shorts whilst on her holidays with husband David Beckham and children.
CNN’s Pamela Brown speaks with Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers after GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance doubled down on comments he made in 2021 criticizing her.
Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20, the two-year anniversary of their wedding in Georgia
O'Neill guest-starred on the Tuesday, Aug. 27 episode of his TV daughter's podcast, 'MeSsy with Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler'
Reeve's life story and activism is chronicled in the upcoming documentary film 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story,' in select theaters Sept. 21
The Rare Beauty founder wore the ensemble to promo Only Murders in the Building season 4 which is out now on Disney+. See photos
“I have loved this truck intensely," the actor shared
The ‘Blink Twice’ star opened up about his hilarious travel experiences during an interview with CinemaBlend on Aug. 21
The actress is a mom to five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau
The couple arrived to dinner arm-in-arm, each looking elegant in their date night best.
The youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister just wore the chicest designer bag with Sormi and Aire's faces on - see photos
The 'Miami Vice' actor married the Hollywood legend's daughter, Melanie Griffith, twice before divorcing in 1996
“Right here, that’s a lady you just hit, sir,” McCreery, 30, says pointing to a man in the Colorado State Fair crowd. "Get the heck out of here."