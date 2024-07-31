Sigourney Weaver to make West End debut
The American actress and film producer is to star in Jamie Lloyd's upcoming West End production of William Shakespeare's The Tempest. Sigourney, best known for her roles in Ridley Scott's Alien franchise and James Cameron's Avatar films, will play the sorcerer Prospero in the play. The Jamie Lloyd Company announced on Instagram on Tuesday, "The legendary #SigourneyWeaver makes her West End debut as Prospero in this enchanting story of revenge and forgiveness." The production will mark the first time the 74-year-old actress has appeared in a Shakespeare play since…