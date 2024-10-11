Silent Hill 2 review: A fantastic remake of a horror classic

Silent Hill 2 is gloriously grungy, bleak, and full of pulpy dread. In a world of stellar remakes, it sits up there with the best and sets the bar high – recreating the source material with a level of passion that can only come from fans of the series, while still having the bravery to expand upon it in ways that will no doubt be dug into for years to come.

As a franchise, Silent Hill has been lost in the fog for decades now. We had the iconic PT demo, but it seemed almost a dead cert we'd never see any new entries in the survival horror beast.

It feels like Bloober Team, however, has been auditioning to take the reins on a new Silent Hill experience for a while, despite a rather peaky back catalogue that's hit and miss in terms of fan reception.

The developer's last full release The Medium served, at least in many survival horror fans' eyes, as a showcase for what could be done with Silent Hill with the weight of new technology behind it.



Fast forward to today, and we're finally getting a fresh Silent Hill release from Konami and Bloober Team.

Sure, it's not a brand-new title, but remaking what's widely considered to be the best in the franchise makes sense, in an age of remakes and studios holding their purse-strings close as they test the water to see if their long-time franchises can still make an impact.

Thankfully, it's clear early on that Silent Hill 2 really is something special, not just in terms of being an accomplished remake that faithfully rejuvenates the original story and mechanics, but as an experience that's confident enough to do what it wants.

For the uninitiated, it may seem an odd call to remake the second entry in a franchise that's been in obscurity for so long. However, avoiding the cult storyline at the core of Silent Hill 1 and 3 means Silent Hill 2 is actually the perfect standalone starting point for newcomers.



It follows the story of James Sunderland, who has come to Silent Hill in search of his wife after receiving news she was waiting for him there. The catch? She died three years ago.

After what's now an extremely iconic opening few moments, you'll quickly discover Silent Hill isn't quite what it seems, as you encounter other residents in search of something or someone and also off-kilter. You won't be able to put your finger on why, but you'll feel it.

The visuals are impressive and really elevate the tension of exploring Silent Hill's abandoned buildings and streets – each feeling just off enough to ratchet that tension up as you dig deeper. Not quite abandoned yet not quite lived-in, there's an uncanny-valley feel from each sheet-covered scaffold and rust-affected surface.

The slow dread that escalates is so good that we often found ourselves breathing a sigh of relief when a door we tried to open was locked, knowing we had a respite, however brief, from the horrors our radio static was warning of.

Thanks to some masterfully subtle audio design, which was crafted by long-time series composer Akira Yamaoka, playing Silent Hill 2 with headphones really is a must for the rising anxiety it builds with every step you take forward.



During our run-through, we often found ourselves standing still to take a breath before pushing on, letting the fear-inducing sound effects wash over us.

The static of your radio is back, playing through the PS5 controller's internal speaker, meaning anytime an enemy is somewhere close by, the sound will build and blurt out, creating that extra layer of panic – mimicking the confusion and inability to think that James must be going through every time he encounters the disgusting visages of his internal demons.

The combat has been refined somewhat from its original iteration. Many fans initially expressed discontent over the changes in the run-up to the remake's release based on what was shown in trailers, feeling like the way the combat was in the original was an intentional design point rather than a technical one dictated by the era the game came from.

Now, while the combat is more robust than anything in the original, James is by no means an action hero akin to Chris Redfield in Resident Evil 6.

James can shoot a gun and swing a plank, with a few dodges here and there, but ultimately, if you go up against any of Silent Hill's monsters, you'll take a beating to some degree – even more so if you try to tackle several at the same time.



The changes to combat feel like a refresh and rebalance, and they don't take anything away from the tension and fear of exploration.

Sure, you could make use of your radio's static to avoid as many enemies as possible and just run from point A to B, collecting key items from gross holes in the wall and working out safe codes in bizarre puzzle rooms that wouldn't look out of place in Saw. You would be missing out on so much, though.

Silent Hill is designed to be explored deeply. It will challenge your mettle and make you uncomfortable. But push past this and you will realise there are some great things to be found on the other side of fear.

Thankfully, you can tweak the difficulty to suit your playstyle based on your combat skills or ability to crack codes and solve puzzles. Each can be adjusted individually, so whatever your skill level, there's an interesting experience to be found here as the story slowly unfurls.

Resident Evil this is not. As an ever-weary James winds his way to the end of his dark and emotional story, Silent Hill 2 will still throw some darker side stories at you that deal with some intense themes.

Silent Hill 2's remake is proof once again that Team Silent didn't just create one of the best survival-horror experiences of all time, but also a story that stands the test of time. It needs to be experienced to understand why fans have hung onto the franchise for so long, looking for any crumb of life left in it.

A remake of the first game in the series would be great so see, but honestly we're hoping the success of the Silent Hill 2 remake will give Konami the confidence to greenlight a brand-new entry in the franchise.

"There was a hole here. It's gone now." And just like that, we're ready to be hurt again.

Platform reviewed on: PS5

The Silent Hill 2 remake is out now on PlayStation 5 and PC.

