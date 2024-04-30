'Silent Sky' play opens Friday in Royal Oak
'Silent Sky' opens Friday in Royal Oak. It's the story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt.
Ethan Hawke was nominated at the 2002 Oscars for best supporting actor for his performance in Antoine Fuqua’s crime thriller “Training Day.” He lost the prize to Jim Broadbent (“Iris”), but he immediately got some much-needed perspective from his “Training Day” co-star Denzel Washington, who happened to win the Oscar that same night for best …
Chris Hemsworth graces the cover of Vanity Fair’s May 2024 issue, where he revealed that he feels Marvel fans deserve another “Thor” movie after the whiff that was 2022’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The actor already admitted to GQ last year that his fourth standalone “Thor” movie was “too silly” for its own good, but the …
James Gunn is debunking a conspiracy theory that alleges he already knew about Henry Cavill’s Superman re-casting while he was promoting “The Suicide Squad.” That timeline does not make sense, Gunn suggested in a post on Threads, as he was not in charge of DC Studios in 2021 when “The Suicide Squad” released. It wasn’t …
"So many ppl offended & upset about my 'hall pass' video. When my husband & I are just giggling over it," said Bunnie in a social media post
These on-screen baby siblings grew up and out of the iconic roles that launched their careers
Race organizers say they'll revoke a Trump fundraiser's suite license if he holds an event for the former president on Sunday at the race.
In the Netflix film, Joey King plays a young woman caught in the middle when her mom begins a romance with her boss
UPDATED SUNDAY: NCIS: Hawai’i cast members and co-creators are still digesting the news that the series will not return for a fourth season following its cancellation by CBS Friday afternoon. Vanessa Lachey made history as the first female lead — who is also a woman of color — in the NCIS franchise as Special Agent …
Robert Downey Jr. called it “mind-blowing” to see Jeremy Renner up on his feet and celebrating at Chris Evans’ wedding last September. The Captain America actor tied the knot with Alba Baptista in a private ceremony in Cape Cod, Mass., and was surrounded by his longtime Marvel co-stars. Renner was hospitalized at the start of …
Emily Ratajkowski rocks cropped baby tee and polarising low-rise shorts and it's giving major 2000s vibes – see photos
The actor said that he "absolutely" believes there were more 'Austin Powers' stories to be told
Coming to a Madame Tussauds near you.
Swift and Kelce attended Patrick's 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Las Vegas on April 27
At least this time, Hathaway didn't recognize it either The post Kelly Clarkson Fails to Recognize Her Own Song With Anne Hathaway Again: ‘That’s Christina Aguilera!’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Proceeds from the shirts are going to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's charity
The This Morning presenter had the Barbie star in fits of giggles with her line of questioning, but he accused her of deliberately using cheeky innuendo.
Nearly 20 years ago in New York City, a young, restless, teenaged Julia Fox would wait patiently for her neighbors to throw out their trash before sneaking down to the basement and scavenging the recycling bins for magazines she could use to make collages. She would skip over the copy and head straight to the photos …
Abbey Clancy looked incredible on Instagram wearing a plunging slinky backless dress with a deep V neckline. The wife of Peter Crouch headed to the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards where they won a prize for their podcast, Therapy Crouch.
"The Tortured Poets Department" sold over 2 million copies in its first week, becoming Taylor Swift's seventh entry on this list.
Fox is hosting E!'s upcoming competition show 'OMG Fashun' and talked PEOPLE through her own most outrageous style