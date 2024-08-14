Silent Witness actor's 1930s-set Northern drama is now on Netflix

All Creatures Great and Small, the series starring Silent Witness's Anna Madeley, has now been added to Netflix.

The Channel 5 series, which began in 2020, follows a trio of vets in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s, with Madeley starring as housekeeper Audrey Hall.

In addition to Madeley, the core cast includes Samuel West, Nicholas Ralph, Callum Woodhouse, Rachel Shenton and James Anthony-Rose, with its fourth season airing last year.

With the show joining Netflix on Wednesday (August 14), fans can catch up on all the drama before the show returns with its fifth and sixth seasons, which were announced earlier this year.

All Creatures Great and Small follows Suspect, the Channel 4 series starring James Nesbitt, in being added to Netflix, with the show following a veteran detective trying to uncover the mystery of his estranged daughter’s death.

Other British shows to be added to Netflix in recent months include The Trouble with Maggie Cole, the ITV series starring Julie Hesmondhalgh and Dawn French, and Sheridan Smith's popular drama Cleaning Up.

BBC period drama The Woman in White, the 2018 series starring Jessie Buckley, Ben Hardy and Dougray Scott, also resurfaced this year after a successful period in Netflix's Top 10.

Madeley played Annette Kelly in two episodes of Silent Witness in 2013, and the BBC crime drama is still going strong following its 27th season earlier this year. The episodes were welcomed by fans, with producer Jayne Chard sharing that changes were made behind the scenes.

“That's going to be a new and exciting way forward that has never happened on this show before,” she said of the virtual production methods. “It's just going to really expand what we can do in series 28.”

All Creatures Great and Small airs on Channel 5 and streams on Netflix.

