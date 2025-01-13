Silent Witness fans confused by 'reality fail'

Some viewers questioned the clothes the Lyell team wore to a crime scene

What did you miss?

Silent Witness viewers were confused as Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson attended a crime scene without any masks or goggles, with one calling it "a reality fail".

The hit BBC crime drama has returned for its 28th series, with Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and forensic expert Jack Hodgson (David Caves) investigating more mysterious deaths. In the latest episode - which aired on Monday 13, January - the team from the Lyell were called to a house where the body of an elderly man had been found.

However, some fans were left scratching their heads over the clothes that Nikki and Jack wore to poke around the crime scene.

What, how and why?

In the episode, the man in his 60s had been beaten to death, apparently with a hammer, leaving a grisly scene. Jack arrived to look around in casual clothes, and while Nikki had on a special suit, her face and hair were uncovered.

Nikki left her face and hair uncovered as she looked around. (BBC screengrab)

"Police who attend a SOC (serious and organised crime) usual….. all wear protective clothing," one viewer remarked on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Why do they wear the full forensic suits but not put up the hoods up to keep their hair covered in the murder scene?" asked another fan.

"CSI no masks or head covering, BBC reality fail," said somebody else.

Others were confused about the fact that Nikki investigated the crime scene - which was inside a house - in the dark, with just a torch to help her see what had happened. "Why don’t they put the lights on instead of using the torches?" asked one baffled viewer.

Silent Witness is back for its 28th series. (BBC)

What else did Silent Witness fans say?

The episode was the first of a two-partner named Homecoming, so the case of the elderly man had not been solved by the time the first instalment came to an end, and there were lots of loose ends waiting to be tied up.

Some fans posted messages on X admitting they felt a little "lost" about what was going on, but most said they were also totally gripped by the show's mystery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more: Silent Witness

One posted on X: "Loving Silent Witness this series (watched eps 3/4 today). Previous series were great but character centric, this one back to story centric & it is really hitting the mark. Thank you to all for doing such a fantastic job."

"Brilliant episode yet again," said another.

Silent Witness continues at 9pm on BBC One on Tuesday, 14 January.