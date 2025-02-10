Silent Witness and New Tricks creator Nigel McCrery dies

TV writer Nigel McCrery has died aged 71, his agent has confirmed.

The former police officer, who created the forensics series Silent Witness and the cold case show New Tricks, revealed last year he was diagnosed with an unspecified terminal illness.

United Agents wrote on social media: “It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news of screenwriter, author and producer Nigel McCrery’s passing.

“As the creative mind behind such hits as the much loved long running BBC drama series Silent Witness and New Tricks, Nigel captivated and inspired audiences for years with his work.

“His numerous contributions to the arts will always be remembered. Nigel had an incredible career and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

McCrery, who served with the Nottinghamshire Constabulary, began Silent Witness in 1996 with the BBC programme about a police pathologist releasing its latest, 28th series, this year.

His 1950s-set medical drama Born And Bred, co-created with Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, aired during the 2000s.

The TV writer also launched New Tricks, which follows the fictional Unsolved Crime and Open Case Squad, in 2003 with Roy Mitchell.

The show starring Dennis Waterman, Amanda Redman, Alun Armstrong and James Bolam had strong ratings, before being axed in 2015 after 12 series.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said she was “deeply saddened” by the news, and added “our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time”.

“Nigel was behind some of UK television’s most loved dramas, and his skill for creating brilliant stories with beautifully drawn characters shone for all to see,” she also said.

“The enduring success of Silent Witness, still entertaining millions of viewers after almost 30 years, is a testament to his incredible talent and he will be sorely missed.”

McCrery also wrote non-fiction books about sport, the First World War and the Second World War.

These included The Footballers Who Fought And Died In The Great War, Into Touch: Rugby Internationals Killed in the Great War and Season in Hell: British Footballers Killed In The Second World War.

His book, The Vanished Battalion, was made into the 1999 war drama All The King’s Men starring Sir David Jason and Dame Maggie Smith.

In October 2024, he told BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live programme that he had been told he was terminal recently, which he called “quite a shock”.

“I mean people deal with their deaths in different ways, and I think it’s all very, very individual to each of us,” he said.

“But I think for a little while you do go into shock – or I did, and I was in a bit of a state.”