Silent Witness viewers admit they feel sick after 'grisly' scene

A severed hand was 'degloved' in the latest episode of the BBC crime drama and fans said it made them 'retch'

What did you miss?

Silent Witness fans were left feeling sick after "grisly" scenes in the latest episode.

The BBC crime drama - which is now in its 28th series - is known for its graphic scenes as Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and the rest of the team at the Lyell investigate mysterious deaths. But some fans were still stunned by one moment in the latest instalment, which saw Nikki "deglove" a severed hand.

"I can’t cope," confessed one viewer, as another admitted it made them "retch".

What, how and why?

The episode that aired on Monday, 20 January was the first of a two-parter named Broken. Nikki and her fiance, forensic expert Jack Hodgson (David Caves), got involved in their latest case after the hand was discovered in a canal. They had started looking into it when, in another storyline, a woman whose wife was missing received an ear in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one scene, Nikki was trying to get a fingerprint. "I'll need to remove the degloved skin from the fingers," she announced, before removing the skin from a finger and slipping her own digit into it.

Fans thought the scene was a bit grim. (BBC screengrab)

"Did she just stick her finger inside the dead persons finger skin," one person asked on X, adding a sick emoji. "Nikki hun wtf are you doing with that finger because I can’t cope," said another.

"I work in microbiology and have seen some things but that hand made me retch," one said. Someone else said that "deglove" was "one of the worst words in the English language".

Read more: Silent Witness

ADVERTISEMENT

"Putting someone else's finger skin on for a finger print... Amazing," posted someone else. "Typically grisly stuff tonight," noted another viewer.

What else happened on Silent Witness?

There was another dark scene at the end of the episode, which ended on a cliffhanger. A woman named Sally who worked in the criminal justice system (played by Tamzin Outhwaite) was sat at her desk when a parcel arrived for her.

As she opened it, viewers could see that a woman's head was in the box.

The episode ended on a terrifying note. (BBC screengrab)

Sharing a vomiting emoji, one fan wrote on X: "I watched both Seven and The Substance at the weekend so you'd think I'd be ok with this week's Silent Witness and yet." "Creeeeepy," exclaimed another.

Someone else quipped: "Crime Drama Law No.453: If you get a surprise present in a box that looks about the size of a human head, chances are it’s a human head."

Silent Witness continues at 9pm on BBC One on Tuesday, 21 January.