'Silhouettes' spotted in search for missing British and Italian climbers

A Spanish climber has spotted "two silhouettes" on a passage taken by missing mountaineers Tom Ballard and Daniele Nardi.

British climber Mr Ballard , 30, and Italian Mr Nardi, 42, last made contact from Nanga Parbat in Pakistan on 24 February.

The pair were at an altitude of 20,700ft (6,300m) on the peak which is nicknamed Killer Mountain.

Alex Txikon, who is leading the search, claims he saw "two shapes" on the Mummery Spur that Mr Ballard and Mr Nardi had taken.

The Italian climber's Facebook page is being updated by his support team as the search effort continues.

A post, translated from Italian, read on Thursday: "Alex tells us that yesterday from the base camp he has identified two shapes on the mountain; from this morning at dawn, they are operating to carry out in-depth observations of the wall.

"Upon arrival of the helicopters, expected soon, an exploration will be launched along the Mummery route for the close evaluation of some images of the telescope."

Italy's ambassador to Pakistan has posted about the development on Twitter.

Stefano Pontecorvo wrote: "'Alex Txikon has informed that he and his team have spotted two silhouettes and on the Mulberry trail (sic) on #NangaParbat that he is further exploring."

Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said rescue efforts had ended after another unsuccessful day on Wednesday.

He said it had been a "very painful decision" to take.

Senior diplomat Mr Pontecorvo denied reports on Wednesday that the search for the two missing climbers had been called off.

He added that efforts would continue on Thursday.

Mr Ballard and Mr Nardi set out on Nanga Parbat, the world's ninth highest mountain, on 22 February.

Speaking about Wednesday's rescue effort, Mr Pontecorvo said: "Today they went to look at an alternative route, one of the reasons was they had gotten up high enough so they might have come back down - if they were facing some kind of danger or avalanche - through the Kinshofer route, which is an easier route and there are ropes already and camps and so on."

Two Pakistani mountaineers were with the pair initially but decided to turn back because they thought it was too dangerous.

Mr Ballard was born in Derbyshire but moved to the Scottish Highlands in 1995.

That same year his mother, Alison Hargreaves, died on K2 when she was 33 - just months after becoming the first woman to conquer Everest unaided.