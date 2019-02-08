‘Silicon Valley’: Will Season 6 Of HBO Comedy Be Its Last? – TCA

HBO’s comedy series Silicon Valley is taking a long break between Season 5 and and Season 6. Renewed for a sixth season last summer, Silicon Valley is likely not going to go into production until this summer. That is in part because its executive producer/showrunner Alec Berg also runs fellow HBO comedy series Barry, which he co-created.

The long delay and the series’ age have prompted much speculation that Silicon Valley‘s sixth season would be its last.

“In terms of last season, it’s a natural question; we have had conversations with them,” HBO president of programming Casey Bloys told Deadline. “Obviously when you get to the sixth season of a show, you have to talk about how much more is there in this, do you want to do more, so we have had those conversations. To be honest, what (the producers) want to do is get in the (writers) room, and see does it feel like the end, does it feel like there are stories worth telling beyond that. We are open to any version but, as we did with Veep, we put it to them and say, what do you think. They need to get in the room wit the writers and see what feels right.”

Created by Mike Judge & John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky, the Emmy-nominated Silicon Valley takes a comic look at the modern-day epicenter of the high-tech gold rush, where the people most qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success.

Judge, Berg, Clay Tarver, Michael Rotenberg, Tom Lassally, Jim Kleverweis and Jamie Babbit executive produce; Anthony King, Graham Wagner and Ron Weiner co-exec produce; consulting producers are Carrie Kemper, Carson Mell, Jonathan Dotan, Todd Silverstein and Josh Lieb.