“Silo” Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed at Comic-Con 2024 — and Steve Zahn Joins the Cast as an Isolated Stranger

The Apple TV+ hit's new season will see Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) exploring new terrain

Getty Steve Zahn and Rebecca Ferguson

Silo fans rejoice, season 2 has an official release date!

On Saturday, July 27, Apple TV+ announced that season 2 of the hit drama series would be returning on Nov. 15 during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

More importantly, The White Lotus star Steve Zahn was revealed as joining the season 2 cast, which also features Rebecca Ferguson, Common and Tim Robbins. Zahn will be playing "a middle-aged guy who lived alone for decades and had no interaction with anybody," he said during his surprise appearance at the panel.

As fans know, that may mean he will be someone Juliette (Ferguson) encounters on the surface, now that she's left the silo and is exploring what lies beyond in the post-apocalyptic universe.

Apple TV 'Silo' season 2 on Apple TV+

Zahn also admitted he spent much of his time between takes in the space his character inhabited.

"I hung there all the time. Played guitar, took naps, took power naps, acting naps," he said.

Apple TV Rebecca Ferguson in 'Silo' season 2

Ferguson interjected, "You were a hoot to act with."

"We had so much fun," Zahn added. "Here's this huge show and my part was with Rebecca. We were doing a little play together. It was insanely fun and such a rare experience in TV."

Based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy, Silo tells the story of the last 10,000 thousand people on earth and their mile-deep home that's supposedly keeping them safe from the toxic surface.

Understandably, Zahn, whose character is based on one from the books, was blown away by the detailed set.

"Walking into Silo was — you're awestruck," he said. "I was like, 'Oh wow, this is huge.'"

Season 2 of Silo is premieres Nov. 15 on Apple TV+.



