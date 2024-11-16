'Silo' Season 2 star Shane McRae said 'thank you' to show's creator after reading this season's script

"He kind of gets to do everything as an actor that you want to do," McRae said

The Apple TV+ sci-fi show Silo returns for Season 2, rejoining Rebecca Ferguson's character Juliette Nichols who has found additional bunkers outside her home silo. In the 10-episode season, adapted from Hugh Howey's "Wool" book trilogy, Juliette makes it to Silo 17, and learns about the rebellion that led to thousands of deaths.

While Juliette believes she's alone, that's not the case, eventually being greeted by a new character, played by Steve Zahn. Back at the silo Juliette left behind, her best friend Shirley (Remmie Milner) and former colleague Knox (Shane McRae) certainly have different ways of processing how Juliette completely shook up the understanding of truth.

"He starts out a guy who wants to use the system to get what he wants, and he has faith in the system, and he thinks that if he does it right he will get the truth and people will do the right thing," Shane McRae told Yahoo Canada. "And he's wrong."

"That's the journey he has to go on is that it sort of takes away his idealism, and he realizes that maybe I can't be the hero or the leader in the way that I thought I was going to be. Maybe this world isn't actually living up to the ideals that I had. So he has to get dirty."

For Remmie Milner's character Shirley, she won't stop until she get answers after her best friend's departure from the silo.

"Working with Rebecca on Season 1 and having so many beautiful scenes in that, to then suddenly not having any and then being separate, it's there that the absence is felt," Milner said. "And she's grieving this person who is missing, but she's holding on to the hope that she is out there somewhere, and that's what drives her."

Shane McRae in "Silo," now streaming on Apple TV+.

'I was so thrilled with Knox'

When Milner and McRae got the script for the second season of Silo, they both found a lot to be excited about.

"When I read through the 10 episodes, I texted [creator and showrunner Graham Yost] right away and just said, 'Thank you,'" McRae said. "I was so thrilled with Knox. He kind of gets to do everything as an actor that you want to do."

"He gets to be vulnerable, he gets to be strong, he gets to be angry, and he's got this very overt central conflict that he's pursuing."

"I think the vulnerability and the strength that you just mentioned is bang on," Milner added. "I absolutely adored how open and ferocious Shirley can be about what she passionately believes in, but then at the same time being able to dial it right back and really see deep inside her heart and soul, the conflict there and trying to suss it out with Knox and a larger group of people from mechanical."

Rebecca Ferguson in "Silo," now streaming on Apple TV+.

'A rare gift'

A significant element of this sci-fi series is the impressive production design, under production designer Nicole Northridge for Season 2. Filmed across nine soundstages, the show never compromises on the details and specifics of this world building.

"The detail's amazing and the art department's there touching something up and making it even more visceral than it was maybe yesterday," Milner said.

"You got to go and play in a world that was fully realized and you didn't have to pretend," McRae added. "You didn't have to look at that thing and say, 'Well, I know it's a blue screen, but pretend it's something else.' It really was there and that's a rare gift."

But the show's stars also stressed that beyond the visuals is a story that keeps its characters and story the guiding light of the series.

"The world of it is there, but then we zoom in on these people having real conversations and really trying to get to grips with the nuts and bolts of how their character will then progress, and deal with certain situations," Milner said.

"And I think Graham and Hugh and the whole writing team have just unlocked this wonderful scope to each character where they have this framework within themselves, and then they have the whole of the silo. You can zoom in and out and it's real, it's dystopian, it's dark."