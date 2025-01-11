Silver alert issued for missing 73-year-old Winnipeg man

Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for a missing 73-year-old man.

Gennaro Pellegrino was last seen in the Linden Woods neighbourhood at around 3 p.m. on Friday, police said in an online notification.

Pellegrino is five feet seven inches tall, with a medium build, short-white hair, grey mustache and hazel eyes. He walks with a limp, police said.

He was last seen wearing a beige jacket and black sweatpants.

Police said Pellegrino may be driving a white Chevrolet Equinox with Manitoba license plate JBM 549.

Officers are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

A silver alert is issued whenever a vulnerable adult person is reported as missing.