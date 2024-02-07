Silver alert issued as Quebec provincial police attempt to locate missing woman

Ginette Dubé is from Bécancour and may be disoriented, police say. (Submitted by the Sûreté du Québec - image credit)

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help locating a 70-year-old woman who was last seen in Massueville, Que., in the MRC Pierre-Sorel.

Ginette Dubé is from Bécancour and may be disoriented, police say. Investigators are concerned for her health and safety. In an effort to find her, police issued a Silver Alert, sending emergency messages to cell phones.

Silver Alert is a public notification system to help quickly find seniors who wander because of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

Dubé is described as five feet, seven inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She has white hair and drives a white BMW X3 from 2012. The license plate is J23 TYQ

She was last seen wearing a pale green and grey, long-sleeve polo shirt. She also had on pale grey nylon pants and black boots.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 or 1-800-659-4264.