Silver Creek man expecting first baby in February survives hunting accident
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said that a friend of Stalker's accidentally shot him when he fell, causing his muzzleloader to discharge
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said that a friend of Stalker's accidentally shot him when he fell, causing his muzzleloader to discharge
Jennifer Lopez left little to the imagination for her latest look in Aspen as she rocked a bikini and cowboy hat in new photos
Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and Arno Quinton Els, 36, were discovered on Dec. 26, at a resort in Hội An
The Western wonder-girl galloped into 2025 with her rodeo-ready wardrobe - see pics
Sydney Sweeney shared an IG post including pics of her lying on a jet ski in a brown string bikini plus a shot that gave a rare peep at her engagement ring.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The highly decorated Army soldier inside a Tesla Cybertruck packed with fireworks that exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas shot himself in the head just before detonation, authorities said Thursday.
A northern Ontario man who was the victim of road rage and almost killed is reflecting on the scary incident.James Turner of New Liskeard told CBC Sudbury he hopes the man who deliberately rammed an SUV into his car on Highway 11, near Temiskaming Shores on Monday, gets the help he needs."I really sincerely hope this person is able to be a functional member of society who helps their neighbours, and loves people, and is able to recover from this situation and is a beneficial member of society,"
The Rhode founder rang in the new year with caviar-topped In-N-Out burgers
Gracie Hunt, the eldest of the Hunt siblings, shared new photos of the family’s New Year’s Eve vacation
Wayne's brothers Donny, Merrill and Jay confirmed the news in social media posts, revealing that he died on Jan. 1
The ‘Maria’ actress is set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards
A source tells PEOPLE that things are heating up between Phillips, 44, and Mazur, 43, just weeks after her ex's appeal to overturn his rape conviction
Cher recalls her interactions with the late music producer in her memoir 'Cher: The Memoir, Part One'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two more family members convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family received lengthy prison terms on Friday for their roles in the 2016 shootings, as prosecutions near completion in what has been described as the most heinous crime in modern Ohio history.
Christopher Cooper was given a life sentence for murder of Kelvin Ebans in Gorseinon last year.
She's a favorite amongst the royals because she's "easy-going" and "there's never any drama."
Shamsud-Din Jabbar killed 14 innocent people in the early morning hours on New Year's Day
Technology certainly has its perks.
“I wanted to lovingly and respectfully say, ‘Absolutely not!’."
The fashion designer and her children, Cecilia and Josephine, recently coordinated in violet ensembles for Christmas
Christians around the world have just celebrated Christmas and the birth of their Lord and saviour Jesus Christ. But did you know that some of the world's biggest stars are church going Christians? From Nicole Kidman to Justin Bieber, these celebrities have opened their hearts and minds to Jesus.