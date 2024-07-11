Silver Knights beat Sea Unicorns

Latest Stories
- Yahoo Sports
Michael Kopech becomes first White Sox pitcher to throw immaculate inning in more than a century
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Wayne Gretzky's son Ty marks 34th birthday with celebratory posts from sister Paulina, mom Janet and more — what to know about the 5 Gretzky kids
Canadian legend Wayne Gretzky shares five kids with wife Janet Jones Gretzky, and they've each chosen their own paths.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Amid criticism of his caddie, Rory McIlroy didn’t pull any punches in his defense at 2024 Genesis Scottish Open
"Certainly wouldn't go to Hank Haney for advice."
- Hello!
Fans full of criticism for 'deeply depressing' new Netflix documentary
Have you watched the new Netflix documentary yet? Here’s why fans are calling it depressing
- The Canadian Press
Darwin Núñez, Uruguay teammates enter stands as fans fight after Copa America loss to Colombia
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Darwin Núñez and about a dozen Uruguay teammates went into the stands as fans brawled at Bank of America Stadium following a 1-0 loss to Colombia in a Copa America semifinal on Wednesday night.
- Kansas City Star
Bobby Witt Jr.’s stats through his first 400 games are unmatched in MLB history
Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. has played in exactly 400 career games and no one in MLB history has ever compiled his statistics.
- The New York Times
In Las Vegas, a Violent Sport Sparks Controversy
LAS VEGAS — When the meaty palm of Vasil Kamotskii, a 360-pound, 34-year-old pig farmer from Siberia known as Dumpling, struck the tender cheek of the man who faced him, it sounded like a thunderclap. Dumpling didn’t appear to expend much effort — he swung lazily, the way you might bat a fly. But it was enough to send his opponent, Kamil Marusarz, a 26-year-old from Orland Park, Illinois, toppling to the ground. Referees and the medical staff onstage at the Cobalt Ballroom at the Fontainebleau H
- The Canadian Press
Drake bets big on Canada to upset Argentina in Copa America semifinals
Canada's men's soccer team may be in tough against superstar Lionel Messi and top-ranked Argentina in the Copa America semifinals, but Drake is putting his money on the heavy underdogs.
- USA TODAY Sports
Former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson had CTE when he died in 2019
Greg Johnson, who played seven seasons with the Nashville Predators, died in 2019 from a self-inflicted gunshot. His brain showed he had CTE.
- The Canadian Press
Steer, two horses euthanized at Calgary Stampede rodeo competition
CALGARY — A third animal has been euthanized at the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition.
- Hello!
Besotted Rafael Nadal poses for incredibly rare photo with beautiful wife Maria Francisca Perello
Tennis star Rafael Nadal has posed for an incredibly rare picture with his beautiful wife Maria Francisca Perello ahead of his appearance at the Paris Olympics...
- Yahoo Sports
2024 NFL offseason power rankings countdown and season preview
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
- Hello!
Princess Anne continues to recover at home as Sir Tim Laurence is forced to undertake her engagements
Princess Anne is contining to recover at home as her husband Sir Tim Laurence undertakes her engagements this week
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
After getting ‘throttled’ in Rome, Xander Schauffele called Keegan Bradley’s appointment as 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain ‘surprising’
Like many others, Schauffele expected Tiger Woods at the helm.
- Associated Press
Derrick White replaces Kawhi Leonard on US Olympic men’s basketball team
USA Basketball intended to bring Kawhi Leonard to the Paris Olympics. After watching him play in a four-day training camp, they and the Los Angeles Clippers realized that the plan needed to change. Derrick White of the NBA champion Boston Celtics is replacing Leonard on the U.S. team for the Paris, the first shakeup to a roster that was announced in the spring.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Blue Jays player Justin Turner and wife Kourtney Turner welcome first baby: 'We are so in love with you'
The 39-year-old athlete and the 37-year-old former actress tied the knot in 2017.
- The Canadian Press
Argentina shows its class in 2-0 win over gutsy Canada in Copa America semifinal
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Goals by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez lifted top-ranked Argentina past Canada as the star-studded South American side showed its pedigree in a 2-0 win in the Copa America semifinal on Tuesday.
- The Canadian Press
Lexi Thompson skips an LPGA major again. She's not the only player to do so
GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — The LPGA Tour has its fourth major of the year this week at the Amundi Evian Championship, and Lexi Thompson won’t be there.
- Hello!
Prince William celebrates as Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins sends England to Euro 2024 final - 'What a beauty!'
The King and the Prince of Wales sent personal messages to the England team following their win against The Netherlands taking them into the Euro 2024 final
- Anfield Index
Report: Jurgen Klopp ‘Tempted’ to Return After Being Offered ‘Dream Job’
Exploring Jurgen Klopp’s Potential Return to the SidelinesJurgen Klopp’s remarkable tenure at Liverpool has left an indelible mark on the footballing world. As reported by TeamTalk, speculation is...