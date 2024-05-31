Silver Necklace Saved Man's Life by Stopping Bullet Which 'Would Have Ended Up' in His Neck: Police

A ten-millimeter-wide silver chain is being credited as "the only reason the victim of a shooting" survived

Commerce City Police Department Silver necklace that police say saved a man's life following a shooting in Colorado on May 28.

Police in Colorado are encouraging jewelry shoppers to "think twice before you knock a knockoff" after an apparent fake silver necklace saved a man's life earlier this week.

According to a statement shared by the Commerce City Police Department on Facebook, a man was shot with a .22 caliber bullet following an "argument" on Tuesday, May 28, and miraculously survived thanks to his choice of jewelry, "We'd say he really dodged a bullet — but in reality, he LODGED a bullet," the department noted in their post.

"This silver chain — approximately ten millimeters in width — is likely the only reason the victim of a shooting we responded to yesterday is still alive."

Sharing two images of the bloodied necklace, the department added that the victim only suffered a puncture wound and that the bullet "would have ended up in the victim's neck had it not instead become lodged in the chain."

The unidentified suspect in the case was arrested on the scene and is facing attempted homicide charges, with the Commerce City PD adding that after further inspecting the life-saving necklace, it is "likely not pure silver." The suspect was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday, per the Associated Press.

"Just incredible," authorities added.

Locals on Facebook then proceeded to call the necklace "Vibranium," while others noted that the victim "better go buy a lotto ticket with that luck."



While this week's shooting in Colorado may mark one of the rare instances a necklace contributed to someone's safety in times of emergency, jewelry has certainly saved lives before. Back in March 2019, a Massachusetts woman who suffered a serious leg injury after a car crash was aided after using a small charm — featuring a panic button — to request help.

After Jenelle Valdina told KMGH that she "hydroplaned on a patch of ice" and was "praying" to "not die," she reached for an invisaWear charm bracelet that her aunt gifted her weeks earlier to send an emergency alert to her contacts. Even with poor cell service in the area, she was able to reach emergency crews. The product, which provides a "text message with your location sent to emergency contacts" or an optional 911 call, is still being sold today.

Getty A stock image of the roof of a police vehicle

In other necklace news, earlier this year, an Oklahoma teenager opened up about being electrocuted when his cross necklace made contact with an exposed prong of a plug.

Rayce Ogdahl's mom Danielle Davis detailed the ordeal, noting that her 16-year-old son was asleep when he woke up with "scorch necks around his neck" and smelling of "burnt hair and skins and electrical burns."

The teen was treated at a burn unit and suffered second, third and fourth-degree burns, which left him with scarring around his neck. "The incident has definitely made Rayce a lot more self-aware,” Davis said. "We're just so grateful he's okay. He could've easily died that night. It was amazing he was still conscious and could still alert us. It would've been a different story.”

