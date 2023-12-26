Silver Spurs Rodeo riders in Osceola County invited to Rose Parade
Silver Spurs Rodeo riders in Osceola County invited to Rose Parade
Silver Spurs Rodeo riders in Osceola County invited to Rose Parade
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang was taken aback when told of the move. Solely focused on preparing Canada for the world junior hockey championship an ocean away, the country's head coach hadn't heard one of its provinces had banned post-game handshakes in minor hockey due to a string of altercations. "Disappointing," said Letang, who played 19 professional seasons in both Europe and North America. "There's a respect and camaraderie in sports. You can go out and compete hard against someone, but
“Still have hope but at this point it’s irrational hope.”
Frustrations boiled over late in the first half when Travis Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline and coach Andy Reid was not happy.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Macklin Celebrini hasn't been an underdog many times in his life. The same goes for Canada whenever the country hits the ice for an international tournament. Heading into the 2024 world junior hockey championship, however, the powerhouse nation isn't viewed as the favourite — at least from the outside. And it suits the group just fine. "We're not really focusing on that," said Celebrini, a 17-year-old centre from Vancouver expected to go No. 1 at June's NHL draft. "That's ju
The "Anti-Hero" singer joined the Kelce after the tight end's team lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio apologized for saying 49ers would "kick the (expletive) out of the Ravens" after star QB Lamar Jackson called him out.
Micah Parsons has frequently aired out his issues with NFL officiating, and the Cowboys star didn't hold back after Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
The 49ers suddenly had an extra defender on Monday night.
Cameras caught Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes screaming at the offensive linemen on the sideline.
Tate Rodemaker has decided to opt out of Florida State's Orange Bowl matchup with Georgia, but don't blame the Seminoles quarterback for his decision.
Social media was buzzing about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s Christmas pregame outfit. “Taylor must have dressed him lol,” said one fan.
Kora-lea Vidal, a former running back for Canada's silver-medal-winning national football team, says she never thought she'd escape domestic violence and end up homeless. Vidal, 36, often posts videos on TikTok, where she's earned nearly 55,000 followers. She covers tough content but also strives to "show there's a beauty in the struggle." (Dec. 25, 2023)
Postgame quotes from the podium and locker room after Miami beat Dallas 22-20
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Dallas lost 22-20 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
The old phrase "what a difference a year" makes certainly applies to a good number of pro golfers.
The Cowboys (10-5) have now lost back-to-back games for first time since 2021, and they lost for the fifth time on the road this season.
Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker will not play in the Orange Bowl and Brock Glenn will start against Georgia on Saturday, the Seminoles said Monday. Rodemaker participated in open practices leading up to the Christmas break. The Seminoles (13-0) arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Christmas night to begin final preparations for the matchup with Georgia (12-1) and Florida State coach Mike Norvell spoke of Glenn's looming start after getting off the plane.
Nottingham Forest have written to Howard Webb to demand Rob Jones be suspended from officiating their matches following the referee’s blunder in sending off Willy Boly in the club’s 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth.
Hill caught nine passes for 99 yards in the Dolphins’ 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys to help Miami clinch a playoff spot.
Luka Doncic capped Christmas by putting on a show in Phoenix, while Steve Kerr went on one of the best rants of the year after the Warriors' loss.