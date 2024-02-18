Silverleaf: Lenexa’s Premier Maintenance-Provided Community

Silverleaf is a thriving freestanding maintenance-provided community in Lenexa, offering an upscale and carefree lifestyle for its residents. The community, situated alongside Black Hoof Park and Lake Lenexa, has seen significant success since opening its furnished models in July 2023, with 40 percent of the properties already sold.

The homeowner’s association dues cover essential services such as lawn and landscaping maintenance and snow removal, providing residents with a “lock-and-leave” lifestyle suitable for work-related travel or vacations.

Debbie Sinclair, the marketing agent for Prime Development Land Company, highlighted the community’s appeal, stating that many people are seeking a simplified lifestyle, and Silverleaf meets this demand by offering affordable maintenance-provided living in Lenexa.

The luxury villas at Silverleaf are constructed by well-known and respected homebuilders, including Pauli Homes, Hilmann Homes, JFE Construction, Crown Builders, and Prairie Homes. The community offers architectural diversity with ranch and Rev 1.5 Story homes ranging from 2,800 to 3,400 square feet.

Silverleaf has become an attractive option for buyers looking for the amenities of a custom home with lush oasis landscaping without the burden of extensive yard work. The community appeals to those downsizing from larger homes, offering a range of standard interior features that would be considered upgrades elsewhere.

Sales at Silverleaf have been brisk. The community has move-in ready or nearly complete spec homes available. Phase 2, the final phase of Silverleaf will open this coming summer with an additional 26 lots. Many of the lots are either walkout or daylight. Don’t miss your chance to select a lot of your choice. Villa prices range from the mid $600’s, with walk-out lots for custom homes available at varying prices. Residents of Silverleaf enjoy proximity to recreational opportunities, including parks, golf courses, fitness centers, and entertainment venues like Lenexa Civic Center.

For more information or to tour Silverleaf’s 5 furnished models stop by the sales office located at 9457 Aurora and start your search for a new home. The sales office is open daily from 11-4:30 Monday through Saturday and Noon to 4:30 Sunday.

Silverleaf

Prices: Homes starting in the mid $600,000-plus.

Hours: Monday to Saturday 11am to 4:30 pm and Sunday 12pm to 4:30 pm or by appointment.

Directions: From Prairie Star Pkwy and K-7 Highway head east on Prairie Star Parkway. Turn Left (north) at the Monticello Road roundabout. Turn right (east) at the 95th St. roundabout. The neighborhood is on your left. Model office is located at 9457 Aurora St. Lenexa, KS.

For more information contact: Debbie Sinclair or Teresa Acklin Phone: 913-777-6787

Website: SilverleafKS.com