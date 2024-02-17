Silvertown: Seventy firefighters tackle east London recycling yard blaze

London Fire Brigade said it had also sent a drone team to provide assistance to crews

An investigation is under way after a recycling yard fire involving several tonnes of scrap metal in east London.

Ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters spent just under five hours tackling the blaze on Thames Road in Silvertown.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said crews were called at 04:33 GMT and the fire was brought under control by 09:10.

There were no reported injuries, and LFB said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Station Commander Kevin Morgan said crews would remain at the scene throughout Saturday.

"The fire has been producing large amounts of smoke," he said.

"There is still smoke travel in the area so we're asking people who are living and working close by, as well as in parts of east London, to keep their windows and doors shut at this time."

