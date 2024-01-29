Simcoe hospital prescribes solution to food waste

Amid the hustle and bustle of caring for patients at a busy rural hospital, cutting down on food waste can drop off the priority list. But a new partnership between Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe and Second Harvest's Food Rescue Program has seen dramatic results in just a few months.

Since launching in November, the hospital has sent almost 7,500 pounds of surplus food — in the form of prepared meals, baby food, meat, fish and produce — to the Salvation Army in Simcoe, which runs a food bank and emergency food program.

“The primary goal of this initiative is to reduce food waste, provide direct support to our community, and uphold our commitment to environmental responsibility,” hospital spokesperson Aaron Gautreau said in a media release.

“By partnering with Second Harvest's Food Rescue program, NGH is taking a proactive step towards building a healthier and more sustainable community.”

Along with keeping perfectly good food out of the landfill, the hospital sees tackling food insecurity as a matter of public health, according to president and CEO Todd Stepanuik.

“Lack of access to healthy food is a challenge for many,” Stepanuik said in the release.

“This initiative has major impacts on the overall health of our community as good nutrition is fundamental to good health.”

The partnership works thanks to collaboration between the hospital’s food service workers and Second Harvest, which connects organization that have surplus food with social-service agencies in their communities that can use it.

Simcoe’s Salvation Army chapter offers emergency aid — including three days’ worth of food — to families in crisis, along with a food bank serving clients monthly.

The food bank served more than 2,500 people last year, with 162 new clients requesting help, a spike in need the charity said is due to the rising cost of living.

