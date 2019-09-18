Simeone hopes late fightback gives Atletico positive momentum

SHOWS:

MADRID, SPAIN (SEPTEMBER 18, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ATLETICO MADRID COACH DIEGO SIMEONE, SAYING:

"We played against a very strong rival that has players with great experience. They average age is around 29 year-old, we average around 24 year-old. Obviously some of our players lack experience to face this kind of matches. This is going to have a very good impact on us ahead of what is yet to come."

STORY: Atletico Madrid produced a typically spirited comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Juventus in a thrilling finale to Wednesday's (September 18) heavyweight Champions League Group D opener.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said his team's late rally to salvage a point from the game would be have bigger ramifications for his team than the one point it brings them, instilling a confidence that they can fight back against one of Europe's biggest clubs.

The Spaniards were the brighter side in the first half but Juve went ahead in the 48th minute when Juan Cuadrado sent an unstoppable curling shot into the top corner after a break engineered by a punt forward from Bonucci.

The Italian champions doubled their lead in the 65th minute following another quick counter as midfielder Blaise Matuidi headed home a cross from Alex Sandro.

Defender Stefan Savic pulled a goal back for the Spaniards in the 70th with a header from close range following a free kick before Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera levelled in the 90th minute with a thumping header from a corner.