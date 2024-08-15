Revealed: the best ways to reach Wembley for Taylor Swift’s London concerts

Taylor Swift is playing five gigs at Wembley Stadium as part of The Eras Tour. The global superstar will perform in the northwest London arena on:

Thursday 15 August

Friday 16 August

Saturday 17 August

Monday 19 August

Tuesday 20 August

Wembley Stadium and the surrounding area are well used to handling tens of thousands of spectators for big events – up to 90,000 for football matches – making it the biggest arena in the UK. There are many possible ways to get there, but some are much easier than others.

Driving is likely to be extremely slow and stressful, and when you reach the area your problems may be just beginning. “If you have to come by car you should only use official stadium parking, and a parking space must be booked in advance,” Wembley Stadium says.

By bike: “We love pedal power and Wembley Stadium is a bicycle-friendly stadium. You’ll find bicycle parking on street level on the north-east side of the Stadium, under the concourse.”

National Express is laying on a wide range of coaches direct to Wembley that are timed for each concert. For example, from Cardiff you can board a coach around 11am, arriving around 2.30pm, with the return journey beginning at 11pm and arriving in the Welsh capital shortly after 2am.

For the vast majority of fans, though, the best way to reach the stadium is by London Underground or rail. You can pay your fare using a contactless card/phone, unless you are travelling in from outside greater London.

London Underground to Wembley Park

This is the most popular route from central London (though not the easiest). The Jubilee Line runs every few minutes from Stratford, London Bridge, Waterloo, Westminster, Green Park, Bond Street (the Elizabeth Line interchange) and Baker Street to Wembley Park.

The Metropolitan Line from Baker Street (with some trains starting back from Aldgate, Liverpool Street and King’s Cross) is less frequent but faster.

For fans starting anywhere in the northwest quadrant of the suburbs, from Watford around to Uxbridge, Wembley Park is the natural choice – and the trains are likely to be much quieter.

Chiltern Railways to Wembley Stadium

The clue is in the name. Wembley Stadium station is very close to the arena, and has a dedicated exit that is far less crowded than the main drag from Wembley Park. The journey from London Marylebone (which is on the Bakerloo Line of the Tube) is a nonstop nine minutes.

The reason for the relative calm is also the biggest drawback: Because there aren’t many trains: in a good hour, there might be six. Travelling in from the opposite direction, the only frequent service is from Oxford and High Wycombe, though some Aylesbury and Birmingham trains also serve Wembley Stadium.

London Overground to Wembley Central Station

The station might be central for Wembley, but it is not particularly convenient for the stadium – a 15-minute walk, minimum, crowds permitting. In addition, the stadium warns: “Wembley Central Station is step-free from street to platform, but not from platform to train.”

While you can reach Wembley Central on the Bakerloo Line of the London Underground, it is often a tricky journey with a change required to the London Overground at Queen’s Park.

Wembley Central is the best option for fans arriving from East Croydon, Clapham Junction or Shepherd’s Bush, because there are regular direct trains via the West London Line.

Non-ticket holders

“Taygating” – the practice of some Taylor Swift fans of congregating outside venues – will not be permitted. Wembley Stadium says: “No one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium. Non ticket holders will be moved on.”

What can I take in?

“Each person can only bring one small bag in to the stadium,” says Wembley Stadium: A4 size and 21cm/8 inches deep.

“Bags that are half-full and folded over to reduce their size will not be accepted. Anyone carrying bags that do not meet the criteria above will not be allowed in to the stadium.

Those with seating tickets can take in a “clear, soft plastic water bottle” with a maximum capacity of 500ml.

“Anyone with a standing ticket will not be allowed to bring a bottle inside the stadium.”

What can’t I take in?

“No aerosol containers, including sunscreen, pepper spray, bug spray, or spray paint.

“No laptop computers, tablets, iPads or digital readers.”

“No handcuffs or other restraint items.”