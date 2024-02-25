Simon Collings reacts to Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle

The Canadian Press

The week started at Manchester United with Jim Ratcliffe completing his purchase of a minority stake and setting out a three-year plan to return the club to the top of English soccer, knocking local rivals Manchester City and Liverpool “off their perch” in the process. It ended with the team getting mostly outplayed in its own stadium by Fulham — an opponent in the bottom half of the Premier League — and beaten 2-1 to lose ground in the race for Champions League qualification. Not only did sixth