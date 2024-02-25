Simon Collings reacts to Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle
The soccer star shares his five kids with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
Julian Naglesmann, Germany’s national soccer team manager, opened up about the death of his father in an interview with Der Spiegel, revealing that he was a German spy and that he later took his own life.
Real Madrid analysing Varane and Casemiro signings, Man City place £100m price tag on De Bruyne, Tottenham plan summer move for Gallagher, plus more.
BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane to the rescue again. The England forward scored twice for Bayern Munich to beat Leipzig 2-1 in the Bundesliga and snap its three-game losing streak across all competitions on Saturday. Kane secured three points for the Bavarian powerhouse by scoring in the first minute of stoppage time, taking his tally to 27 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern. Victory in Bayern’s 1,000 home match in the Bundesliga kept it eight points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen with 11 ro
The German has the chance to add to his tally of trophies this weekend in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.
The week started at Manchester United with Jim Ratcliffe completing his purchase of a minority stake and setting out a three-year plan to return the club to the top of English soccer, knocking local rivals Manchester City and Liverpool “off their perch” in the process. It ended with the team getting mostly outplayed in its own stadium by Fulham — an opponent in the bottom half of the Premier League — and beaten 2-1 to lose ground in the race for Champions League qualification. Not only did sixth
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Liverpool will play at Sparta Prague in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on March 7, three days before a huge Premier League match against Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's team learned its opponent in Friday's draw made at UEFA headquarters. Liverpool and the other seven teams that topped their groups will host the second-leg matches a week after their openers away from home. Avoiding a long round-trip journey to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag in midweek will be
TORONTO — Heading into the MLS regular season, Toronto FC is akin to a restaurant undergoing a makeover with time running out before the reveal. There's a lot going on behind the scenes and no guarantee it will be ready in time. Last year's league-worst team at 4-20-10, TFC has been slow to bring in new talent due in part to the fickle nature of football's transfer window and difficulties in trimming the existing roster due to salary cap issues. The pace picked up Friday with news that Toronto h
The hosts thought they had secured a point late on.
Injured Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah's appearance is doubtful in the Reds' matchup with rival Chelsea in the 2024 Carabao Cup final, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders told reporters Friday.
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's availability for the English League Cup final against Chelsea will be a last-minute decision, assistant manager Pep Lijnders said Friday. Two other key players — forward Darwin Nunez and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai — are in similar spots with their respective injuries ahead of Sunday's match at Wembley Stadium. “Dom, Darwin and Mo we have to really see, we have two more days — so today's session and tomorrow's session — and then last
Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 27.7 per cent in Manchester United this week.
Catch up with all of the team news and stats and choose your team's preferred XI for a fascinating weekend in the Scottish Premiership.
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all to face each other during a pre-season tour of the United States this summer.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund will be sidelined for up to three weeks with a muscle injury, the Premier League team said Friday. The 21-year-old Denmark international had found his groove after a slow start to his first season in Manchester, scoring in each of his past six appearances for United. United said in a short statement that Hojlund will miss Saturday's game against Fulham at Old Trafford “due to a muscle injury.” “It is expected to keep him out for
NEW YORK (AP) — The suspension of FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga has been reduced from three games to two, Major League Soccer said Friday. Miazga, voted the league's top defender last season, was suspended and fined an undisclosed amount last November after entering the match officials' locker room following a game against the New York Red Bulls on Nov. 4. The league said the reduction comes after “a successful petition based on his continued commitment and compliance with a recommended tre
Celtic boss says system has not changed as Rangers defender and Hearts head coach highlight Ibrox manager's influence.
Age catches up to us all and that might be the case for Casemiro at Manchester United now. It is going to take time for Mainoo to get the understanding and maturity, knowing what's going to happen, the experience in the game he hasn't got yet.
The Galaxy will try to upset Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to open a season that could determine the fate of coach Greg Vanney and several others.
On the latest episode of the Shut Up And Show More Football podcast, BBC Radio Nottingham's Colin Fray spoke about why Nottingham Forest are working with former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg.