Simon Harris becomes new Fine Gael leader

Simon Harris is on course to replace Leo Varadkar as Ireland's taoiseach (prime minister)

Simon Harris has been confirmed as the new leader of Irish political party Fine Gael, paving the way for the 37-year-old to become Ireland's youngest taoiseach (prime minister).

Mr Harris, an Irish government minister, was the only candidate to seek the party leadership.

He is replacing Leo Varadkar, who announced on Wednesday he was stepping down as party leader and taoiseach.

Mr Harris is outlining his key priorities in a speech.

He said becoming leader of the party "is the honour of my life to lead this great party, our great party, Fine Gael".

He thanked the party and those that elected him for trusting him, adding that he will "repay that trust in hard work".

"With blood, sweat and tears - day in and day out - with responsibility, with humility and with civility," he added.

Mr Harris is not expected to making any final decisions on his cabinet until the Dáil (Irish parliament) is back on 9 April.

Nominations for the Fine Gael leadership closed at 13:00 local time on Sunday.

He was the only candidate for the position at the close of nominations.

What did Simon Harris say after becoming leader?

Mr Harris, the Irish further and higher education minister, had a clear run at the top job after other ministers who were viewed as potential competitors ruled themselves out.

He was the early favourite, with many backing him before nominations even opened.

Ministers Helen McEntee, Paschal Donohoe and Heather Humphreys were among those to throw their support behind Mr Harris.

On Sunday, addressing a party convention after his leadership was confirmed, Mr Harris said "challenges never go away - they just change".

"But they can always be met if we cleave to those fundamental values which have served this nation well - hope, enterprise, equality of opportunity, integrity, security," he added.

He said those values mean "everything" to him.

"I believe in public service and the power of politics to make a difference and to make people's lives better," he said.

Story continues

Why was there a leadership contest?

On Wednesday, Leo Varadkar caused shock when he announced he would be stepping down as Fine Gael leader immediately, and would resign as taoiseach as soon as his successor was selected.

He said he was resigning for "personal and political reasons" and was "not the best person for the job anymore".

He also denied any "conspiracy theories" over the decision, telling reporters in Brussels there was no ulterior motive or new job on the cards.

Mr Varadkar's resignation paved the way for a party leadership contest, but as he heads the current coalition government alongside Fianna Fáil and the Green Party in Dublin, his successor is also expected to take over as taoiseach.

Who is Simon Harris?

At 37, Mr Harris is set to make history as Ireland's youngest taoiseach - taking over the top role a year younger than his predecessor did in 2017.

He first entered the Dáil (lower house of Irish parliament) over a decade ago at the age of 24 as TD (MP) for Wicklow.

Mr Harris has had a rapid rise through the party ranks, landing his first cabinet role, as health minister, five years later in 2016.

In this role, he oversaw the Republic of Ireland's vote to overturn its abortion ban and the country's cervical cancer screening scandal.

He also oversaw the initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic, before he was replaced when the new coalition government formed in 2020.

He has since been minister for further and higher education, research, innovation and science, and briefly took on the justice portfolio.