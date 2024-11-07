The Force is strong with Simon Kinberg.

Lucasfilm has hired prolific writer and producer Simon Kinberg to write and produce a new trilogy of “Star Wars” films. An early report insinuated are that this will actually be chapters 10 – 12 of the Skywalker Saga, continuing the path that most recently concluded with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019. But there are others that insist this is a standalone series, something akin to the trilogies that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and, separately, Rian Johnson, were working on for the company.

Kinberg is no stranger to “Star Wars.” Following the acquisition of Lucasfilm by Disney, Kinberg was part of a small brain trust that was working on new projects for the studio. He consulted on J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and co-created the animated series “Star Wars: Rebels” with Dave Filoni.

The filmmaker has been involved in a number of franchises, from working on several “X-Men” films beginning with 2006’s “X-Men: The Last Stand,” to writing Guy Ritchie’s “Sherlock Holmes” movie, to being a producer on “Deadpool” and “Logan.” (He was also nominated for an Oscar for producing Ridley Scott’s “The Martian.”) Most recently he produced “A Haunting in Venice” for Kenneth Branagh and produced F. Gary Gray’s Netflix action movie “Lift.”

Earlier this year, Kinberg was in the mix to work on a new “Star Trek” movie for Paramount.

More to come…

The post Simon Kinberg to Write and Produce New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy appeared first on TheWrap.