'I'm doing it for Ethan': Presenter Simon Thomas leaves Sky to care for son

Presenter Simon Thomas is to leave Sky Sports at the end of the current football season following the death of his wife. He is doing so for his son, Ethan.

Simon's wife Gemma died in December just three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, leaving Simon and their eight-year-old son.



At the time he said he was "crushed with indescribable pain" and he has subsequently spoken passionately on television and social media about his daily battle with the grief of losing Gemma so suddenly, about mental health and how he tries to support Ethan through the aftermath of losing his mother.



In a personal blog Simon, 45, said there were a number of reasons for taking the tough decision to leave Sky, but the main one was so he could dedicate his time and energy to Ethan.

"I'm doing it for Ethan," he writes. "On that first morning after she went I remember Ethan coming up to me in the lounge and through his tears he said these words 'Daddy, you know every weekend you go away and do the football, and I spend the weekend with Mummy, what do I do now?' And they have stuck with me ever since.

"He's lost his mum, for him so much has changed, I can't always be with him 24/7 but what I have no choice in, is I have to put him first.

"I need to spend the next few months working out with him how we move forward. What's going to work for him, what isn't?"

Simon uses his blog to detail that his perspective on the game he loves - "the game I have loved for my whole life, the game I've had the amazing privilege of working on for these past few years" - has changed following his loss.

The former Blue Peter presenter also explains very honestly how his financial situation has allowed him to make this decision. It is an option, he recognises, that others less fortunate than he are able to take.

"I have the financial security to be able to do this. I'm very aware that in writing this there will be those for whom grief and returning to work has been a very different story," he writes.

"I am fully aware that there will be those for whom the luxury of being able to make a decision like this just wasn't an option.

"Whether they wanted to or not they had to go back to work just to keep a roof over their heads and put food on the table. But this is why I've been able to do this."

In the blog he thanked Sky for "the unswerving support they have given me over the past few months, not just when Gemma fell ill and in the aftermath of her death, but also in the weeks before when I was suffering from anxiety and depression".

He wrote: "When I first fell ill not only did they give me the time off to get better, they wanted to understand. Initially I was fearful of talking to them about mental health, I shouldn't have been.

"Every step of the way they supported me, gave me the space to try and get better, and wanted to understand what I was going through and this has carried on through these hugely painful last five months.

"They have been quite simply amazing and have also been gracious enough to not just accept the decision I've made, but also to tell me that the door will always be open."

Simon joined Sky in 2005 after 13 years at the BBC and has worked as a presenter on Sky Sports News and Sky's coverage of EFL and League Cup football.

More recently he fulfilled a lifelong dream and presented Sky's Premier League.

Managing director of Sky Sports Barney Francis said: "Simon has suffered an unspeakable loss and we have done everything we can in our power to ease the burden he is carrying. I spoke to Simon this morning and fully support his decision. He is part of our family and always will be even now as he searches for his next path.

"If there is some small positive he can take from this experience it is the courage he has shown in opening up, and for others facing the same challenges I know they will take comfort from his actions and his words."

Sky Sports head of football Gary Hughes said: "Simon has faced a life-changing situation with the same decency and courage we saw every day when we worked with him.

"He was a great colleague, an important part of our team, but he's been really honest in what he wants to do next and we support him.

"The whole team will obviously miss him but we are there to help him when he needs us, and the door is very much open if he felt in the future he wanted to talk to us about coming back."